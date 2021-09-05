Seahawks a Possible Landing Spot for Ex-Rival’s Speedy WR, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks spent many seasons trying to find a way to slow down speedy wideout John Brown during his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals. After requesting his release from the Raiders, Brown is looking for a new home, and Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon sees the Seahawks as a potential fit.

“There’s no doubting standout Seahawks starting receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but Russell Wilson’s lost his No. 3 receiver from last season when David Moore signed with the Carolina Panthers,” Gagnon detailed. “We still don’t totally know what to expect from rookie second-rounder D’Wayne Eskridge, and sophomore sixth-rounder Freddie Swain doesn’t exactly move the needle.

“Wilson made it clear this offseason he wants more support. He and new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron would likely appreciate the opportunity to let Brown occasionally sprint outside opposite Metcalf with Lockett in the slot.”

Brown Ran the 40-Yard Dash in 4.34 Seconds

Another brilliant pass by @JoshAllenQB. He hits John Brown for a 46-yard touchdown to extend the @BuffaloBills lead to 11! #BillsMafia 📺: #BUFvsMIA on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/gdttfTQjuY pic.twitter.com/PmJTaeZEO6 — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2020

Brown played a key role on the Cardinals offense from 2014 to 2017 as the team fought the Seahawks for the NFC West title. After a brief stint with the Ravens, Brown spent the last two seasons as a starter for the Bills, but the wideout only played in nine games in 2020 as he battled multiple leg injuries.

After being released this offseason, Brown signed with the Raiders but requested his release in the preseason before he played an official snap with the team. Brown is just two seasons removed from posting 72 receptions for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns in 15 starts for the Bills in 2019.

Brown ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds during the 2014 NFL Combine, making him one of the fastest receivers in the league. Bills receivers coach Chad Hall praised Brown heading into last season prior to his unfortunate bout with injuries.

“He just looks great,” Hall noted in September 2020, per Buffalo News. “He looks younger, which is crazy. But he’s in a good, good spot mentally, too. We don’t have to move him all around the field, because we’ve got another piece of the puzzle on the other side with Stef [Stefon Diggs]. So, he’s playing faster. He’s not thinking, and it’s showing up.”

Rookie D’Wayne Eskridge Is Projected to be the Seahawks WR3

The Seahawks get Russ another weapon in Western Michigan WR D'Wayne Eskridge with the No. 56 pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/lXHOZlhBbH — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 1, 2021

The Seahawks have a deep wide receiver group led by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Seattle invested their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on former Western Michigan receiver D’Wayne Eskridge, who is projected to be the team’s third wideout.

Brown would be a nice addition for the Seahawks as the team only has four receivers on the active roster with Freddie Swain as the final wideout. The Seahawks practice squad also has a few talented young receivers thanks to the Seahawk’s ability to re-sign Aaron Fuller, Penny Hart, Cade Johnson and Cody Thompson after briefly releasing all four players.

Eskridge was sidelined for the start of training camp, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has consistently gushed over the team’s newest offensive weapon. After his preseason debut, Carroll described Eskridge as “the guy we hoped” when the Seahawks snagged him in the second round.

“He’s a good ballplayer,” Carroll explained on August 28th, per USA Today. “He’s fast and he’s quick and explosive and his hands are strong and really good. Mentality is really strong about competing. He looks like the guy we hoped we’d get when we picked him.”