Seahawks Predicted to Make ‘Bold’ Quarterback Addition

All eyes are on Drew Lock and Geno Smith as the Seattle Seahawks begin preseason action with the team’s longtime backup beginning as the QB1. Lock is expected to get his chance to start later in the preseason, but not everyone is convinced either quarterback will be the team’s starter by the end of the season.

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson offered a few “bold predictions” for the Seahawks season which included rookie Bo Melton emerging as the WR3 and the defense ranking among the bottom-five teams. Monson’s boldest prediction is foretelling that the Seahawks starting quarterback for the “final weeks of the season is not currently on the roster.” If the Seahawks are unable to land Jimmy Garoppolo, Monson predicts the team will “cast around for some alternatives late in the season.”

“In particular, Jimmy Garoppolo remains in limbo as the 49ers try to manufacture an interested team that isn’t Seattle,” Monson wrote on August 12. “If they can’t, they may have to release him — and Seattle would be well served to add Garoppolo to the team if he becomes available. Even beyond Garoppolo, there’s a good chance the team’s quarterback play is problematic enough that 17 games of it proves too much for the team to handle, causing them to cast around for some alternatives late in the season.

“There’s a good chance that the final weeks of the season result in a quarterback starting for Seattle who is not in the picture as things currently stand.”

The Seahawks Need a Strong Preseason From Lock or Smith

Lock or Smith could inspire confidence by having a great preseason as the Seahawks begin to line up against different opponents. The early indications during training camp are that bother players have had a bit of a shaky start.

“Geno Smith versus Drew Lock is not an inspiring quarterback battle,” Monson noted. “One of them is likely to win it by default, and there’s not a lot on the open market right now in terms of potential upgrades — but that could easily change.”

There is no shortage of doubters about this new-look Seahawks team as the franchise searches for a new starting quarterback for the first time since No. 3 became the face of the franchise in 2012. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll believes the team is being easily dismissed because of the Russell Wilson trade, yet Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer detailed how the Seahawks are getting back to their competitive roots.

“Carroll fights the notion that this is a new start for everyone within the franchise,” Breer detailed on August 12. “He thinks, probably correctly, that most people are simply making a judgment because Wilson isn’t with them anymore. But there is reality in the idea, too.

“The Seahawks are younger in key spots than they’ve been at any time since the Carroll-Schneider program’s early days. There’s competition everywhere. A promising young wave of prospects will be a big part of this year’s group.”

Could the Jets Prevent the Seahawks From Landing Jimmy G?

Jimmy Garoppolo rolls left and throws across his body during his throwing session. Video was shot today by #49ers fan ⁦@NitensonBrian⁩. pic.twitter.com/yez7T3vFlh — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 2, 2022

Whether it is Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield, the Seahawks have remained steadfast about only considering another veteran quarterback if they became available as a free agent. The 49ers have had little leverage in potential trade talks with the majority of starting quarterback jobs taken around the league, but Jets signal-caller Zach Wilson’s injury could change things. If the Jets opted to trade for Garoppolo as a replacement for Wilson, the Niners veteran would not be released and available for the Seahawks to potentially sign.

“If Zach Wilson’s knee injury is significant, it’s worth noting that Jimmy Garoppolo’s position coach in San Francisco from 2017-20, Mike LaFleur, happens to be the Jets offensive coordinator,” Breer tweeted on August 12. “And of course Robert Saleh was with the Niners then too.”