Seahawks Pursue Former $18 Million Top-10 Pick & NFC Foe Starter: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have already had a busy start to free agency, but the team appears to be pushing to make even more moves. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Seahawks are hosting a pair of intriguing starters- Steelers linebacker Devin Bush and Giants safety Julian Love- for March 16, 2023 free-agent visits.

Bush is a former Michigan star who Pittsburgh selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NFL draft signing a four-year, $18.8 million rookie deal. The defender spent the last four seasons as a starting linebacker for the Steelers. Bush notched 81 tackles, two quarterback hits and two pass deflections during 17 appearances last season.

Love had a standout college tenure at Notre Dame and is coming off a career year with New York. The safety posted career highs in a number of key categories including 124 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions in 16 starts during the 2022 season.

Devin Bush Could Be a Low Cost But High Upside Move for the Seahawks

The Seahawks need to add depth at linebacker this offseason with Jordyn Brooks recovering from a season-ending ACL injury. Seattle has also been linked to a possible reunion with Bobby Wagner following his release by the Rams. Bush could be an affordable option as Spotrac projects his market value to be a one-year, $3 million deal.

The linebacker has struggled to live up to the lofty expectations that accompanied being a top-10 pick. Bush earned a 58.8 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play last season but still has plenty of upside as a 24-year-old former highly touted prospect.

Julian Love Would Give Seattle Insurance Behind Jamal Adams

Love is also intriguing given Jamal Adams has only played a combined 13 games over the last two seasons. Adams is still recovering from a quadriceps tendon injury that ended his season in Week 1. Love would give the Seahawks some versatility in the secondary given the defender has played both corner and safety for the Giants.

The former Notre Dame star earned a solid 70 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play last season. Love could prove to be more costly for the Seattle than Bush as Spotrac projects the safety’s market value to be a five-year, $39.8 million contract.

Will the Seahawks Bring Back Bobby Wagner?

The Seahawks are running out of cap space as Spotrac projects the team has an estimated $12.7 million in remaining cap space. Seattle will need to keep a good portion of this space to sign a larger than normal draft class in 2023. Heading into free agency, Seahawks general manager John Schneider was open about the team’s talks with Wagner.

“We have been able to (talk to him) now, so (head coach Pete Carroll) and I were able to talk to him the other day, and we had a great, awesome, frank conversation, so he knows where we are, and we know where he’s at,” Schneider told Seattle Sports’ “Wyman and Bob” during a March 9 interview. “We have so much respect for him personally and professionally, so we were able to talk through some things and yeah, we know where it’s going.”