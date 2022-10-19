Seahawks Meet With Former Standout Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks may have their QB1 in Geno Smith, but the team appears to be in the market to add a developmental quarterback. According to the NFL transaction wire, the Seahawks hosted former Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan for on October 18 workout.

Coan signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent but was ultimately released as the team finalized their 53-man roster. The intriguing quarterback also recently worked out for the Raiders prior to his meeting with the Seahawks. Seattle also hosted a trio of receivers for a tryout: Dai’Jean Dixon (Nicholls State), Dezz Newsome (North Carolina) and Easop Winston (Washington State).

Coan threw for 3150 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 65.5% of his passes during his 13 appearances for the Irish in 2021. The quarterback spent his previous four collegiate seasons at Wisconsin.

The Seahawks could be in the market for a quarterback to add to the team’s practice squad, similar to the role that Jacob Eason played last season. Seattle already has Drew Lock and Sean Mannion on the roster behind Smith.

Scouting Report on Coan: ‘Could Become a Good Backup or Future Starter’

QB Jack Coan Sets Notre Dame Record In Irish Debut Playing in his first game for Notre Dame, quarterback Jack Coan set a Notre Dame record for passing yards in a season opener. Against FSU, Coan threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns on 26-35 passing. SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/Oqg3iE The ACC Digital Network (theACCDN) is a joint venture between Stadium, and Raycom Sports, a long-time television… 2021-09-06T04:52:40Z

At 6’3″ and 218 pounds, Coan represents the prototypical NFL quarterback. Heading into the 2022 NFL draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Coan to veteran signal-caller Brian Hoyer.

“Old-fashioned, pro-style quarterback with the size, eyes and arm to operate with some effectiveness from the pocket,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “Coan has an ascending profile if you pay attention to certain indicators. His accuracy, yards per attempt and touchdown-to-interception ratio are all moving in the right direction and his monster game against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl was attention grabbing.

“He lacks escapability but climbs and slides around the pocket to find a clean workspace. He’s a full-field reader who gets the ball where it needs to go based upon the coverage and alignment of the defender. However, does need to improve his deep-ball touch and ball placement when throwing outside the numbers. Coan’s an upwardly mobile talent with the ability to operate in a variety of passing schemes and could become a good backup or a future starter with the right pieces around him.”

Could the Seahawks Sign Smith to a Long-Term Contract?

The question looming over the Seahawks is how the team will handle Smith’s future. Through the first six games, Smith has thrown for 1,502 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions while completing a remarkable 73.4% of his passes. The veteran has also rushed for 125 yards and a TD on the ground.

Smith is due for a sizable raise from his $3.5 million salary in 2022. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Brock Huard believes the Seahawks should wait until closer to the end of the season to sign Smith to a long-term deal. Huard estimates Smith could land a two-year, $30 million new contract if his stellar play continues.

“Give me the rest of October and into early November,” Huard explained on October 13. “Then maybe make that phone call. …Two years, $30 million deal [with] $20 million guaranteed. Give Geno significant money, but do a deal where it doesn’t hamper you from drafting somebody in the top 10 if there’s someone that you love.”