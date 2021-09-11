Seahawks Pushed to Sign Former Pro Bowl TE, Ex-Jets Starting LB

The Seattle Seahawks are set to kickoff the season but there are still plenty of talented free agents who could be of interest down the road. Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey believes the Seahawks would be a perfect fit for longtime Titans starting linebacker Avery Williamson along with former Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert.

Williamson had stints with the Jets and Steelers in 2020 but spent his first four NFL seasons with the Titans. The veteran linebacker joined the Jets in 2018 and was acquired by the Steelers in a November 2020 trade.

“Avery Williamson is one of the best defensive players on the free-agent market at the moment, and the Seahawks could look to the linebacker to provide some support around Wagner in the second level of defense,” Tansey detailed. “Wagner did not practice last week due to a procedure he has undergone in each of the last five years, but he is expected to be back in practice this week, per NFL.com.

“…Williamson had 111 tackles between his time with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, and he has over 100 tackles in four of his six seasons in the NFL. Adding a player of his quality could be more than worth it to deal with a handful of tough assignments for Seattle’s rushing defense inside the NFC West.”

Eifert was Selected by the Bengals With the No. 21 Pick in the 2013 NFL Draft

Seattle has a deep tight end group led by Gerald Everett and Will Dissly. Yet, second-year tight end Colby Parkinson is dealing with a re-injury to his foot. Eifert could give the Seahawks even more depth at the position, but Eifert has also battled injuries throughout his career. The veteran tight end has been healthy the last two seasons playing in all but one game. Eifert had 36 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Jaguars.

The highly-touted tight end was selected by the Bengals with the No. 21 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Eifert made the Pro Bowl in 2015 notching 52 receptions for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed a good portion of Eifert’s career, but the tight end appears to now be fully healthy.

“Eifert does not have to be a high-volume receiver, but if he provides an extra red-zone threat, it could help the Seahawks keep pace in some potentially high-scoring games in NFC West play,” Tansey explained. “Seattle may not be willing to make a move at tight end until it sees what Everett and Dissly can do, but it should at least have an eye on Eifert in case its current players at the position do not perform.”



Tight Ends Are Expected to be Utilized More in New Seahawks O.C. Shane Waldron’s Offense

Having multiple tight ends who are a threat is especially important in new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s offense. The Seahawks are expected to utilize the tight end more frequently this season and play more two tight end sets under Waldron. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sees this year’s group as a particularly strong unit.

“This is a really strong group for us,” Carroll said in June, per Seahawks.com. “Will being healthy now, we know he’s going to have a great shot at having a hell of a camp and be able to do his stuff. Will can do everything, he can catch the football, he can run with it after, and he’s our biggest, best on-line blocker. So he kind of sets it, that’s kind of the stability of the position. Gerald brings some factors that we have not had here before—his route running ability, his speed. If you watch his stuff, his run-after-catch is excellent. He’s a very, very aggressive runner with the football, which is really exciting.”