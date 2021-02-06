Russell Wilson Sounds off on ‘Passive’ Seahawks

During a recent interview on Fox Sports’ The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Russell Wilson opened up about the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive struggles to close out the season. Cowherd noted that he believes the Seahawks offense became predictable and asked Wilson how he explained the late dropoff. Wilson took responsibility for needing to play better and offered a few explanations for the unit being stagnant.

“We had such an electric, amazing start to begin the year,” Wilson explained. “I mean, we were able to do everything. We went for it every game, every play, every possession, everything else. We hit some bumps in the road. I could have played better. I should have played better. I can do my part, too, obviously as well.”

Here is a look at Wilson’s full interview with Cowherd during Super Bowl week.

Wilson on the Seahawks Offense: ‘I Think We Got a Little Bit Passive’

The next part of Wilson’s response was more eye-opening as the quarterback went into detail about the Seahawks’ failures that led to an early playoff exit. Wilson described the offense as getting “a little bit passive” noting the hope was for the unit to ramp up as the defense improved.

“As our defense continued to play better, that’s the time for us to really take off and to keep going and to keep preparing at the highest level,” Wilson continued. “So, that’s something that we really wanted to be able to do throughout the rest of the season. Unfortunately, we didn’t go for it as much, I don’t think. I think we got a little bit passive. We got to make sure that never happens again. We got to make sure that we do everything we can, like I said, to be playing this Sunday [in the Super Bowl].”

The Seahawks Offense Should ‘Have Adjusted Better,’ Says Wilson

Wilson also pointed to the lack of offensive adjustments after opposing defenses started to figure out Seattle’s gameplan. The Seahawks quarterback wants to see the team utilize their playmakers and be a bit more aggressive next season.

“I think that’s what it takes,” Wilson added. “We got great players. Our best players, we got to let it go and go for it and everything else. I think on offense we didn’t adjust great. We had a couple of games where we could have adjusted better. You know, that was last year and I think that ultimately this offseason is really about, ‘How can I be the best version of myself?'”

One thing that is clear is that there will be changes to the Seahawks offense in 2021. The question is whether it will be Pete Carroll’s vision for the solution versus some of the things that Wilson suggested. After the Seahawks’ Wild Card loss to the Rams, Carroll pointed to having a more balanced offense next season.

“I want to see if we can run the ball more effectively to focus the play of the opponents and see if we can force them to do things like we’d like them to do more, like we have been able to do that in the past,” Carroll said, per Seattle 950 KJR. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to run the ball 50 times a game. It means we need to run the ball with direction and focus and style that allows us to dictate the game. I mean I just, frankly, I’d like to not play against two-deep looks all season long next year.

