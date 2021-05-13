Russell Wilson and Ciara Announce Major Business Move

Russell Wilson and Ciara are already the biggest power couple in the Pacific Northwest, especially for fans of the Seattle Seahawks. Now they are making an impact on Hollywood. The duo has announced their next business plan. They have signed a television and film deal with Amazon Studios to produce scripted content through Why Not You Productions.

According to Variety, this first-look deal will include both television projects and films, which the duo will develop and produce. There are no current details about what style of content will make up this deal, but Why Not You Productions has a mission of “inspiring the world through storytelling.”

“We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios,” the couple said in a statement to Variety. “They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.”

Wilson and Ciara use the Why Not You Foundation to benefit those in need

Back in 2014, the power couple launched the Why Not You Foundation with the mission of fighting poverty through education and empowering youths to lead. This organization helps students address education needs through the Why Not You Academy, which provides a personalized approach.

Additionally, the organization’s Dream Big: Anything is Possible scholarship helps students pursue secondary education goals. They partner with the College Success Foundation in order to make this possible.

“Russell and Ciara are a true powerhouse producing duo — both with extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures, and shared dedication to philanthropy,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a press release. “We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope. Our world certainly needs it.”

Wilson will juggle his work with Why Not You Productions and the NFL schedule

Shortly after the Amazon Studios announcement, Wilson received major information about the upcoming NFL season. The league revealed the entire 2021 schedule, providing a glimpse about when and where the biggest matchups will take place. For Wilson, this schedule features five primetime games.

Featuring five primetime games, take a closer look at our schedule for 2021. 📰: https://t.co/LRa5VZ1ezp

🎟: https://t.co/5bt6jbLLYf

📺: Schedule Release '21, 5pm PT on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/vCZ2qqAj5I — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 12, 2021

The first time the Seahawks head to primetime, they will do so against the Rams in Week 5. The two NFC West teams will kick off the week with a battle on Thursday Night Football. One week later, the Seahawks will return to primetime for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Steelers. The trend continues in Week 7 with a Monday Night Football game against the Saints.

Following the three-week run, the Seahawks will go back to late afternoon starts until Week 12. They will return to Monday Night Football for a game against the Football Team. They will return to primetime the following week for a Sunday Night Football battle with the 49ers.

The Seahawks will have the benefit of a late start for the majority of the 2021 season. There are only two games that kick off at 10 a.m PT. The first is a trip to Indianapolis in Week 1. The second is a Week 14 trip to Houston.

