Russell Wilson Goes Viral With New Photos of Injured Hand [LOOK]

Russell Wilson cannot get back on the field soon enough for the Seattle Seahawks as the team looks to rebound from their slow start to the season. Wilson took to social media to post new photos of his surgically repaired hand as the Seahawks franchise quarterback is one step closer to once again being under center. The Seahawks had more good news in Week 8 after earning their first victory since Wilson sustained a broken finger.

“’The old has gone… The New has come!’ #Renewed,” Wilson noted on Instagram.

Wilson is shown gripping a football in the photos, a good sign for the Seahawks. Seattle has not released an official timeline for Wilson’s return, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson is targeting Week 10 against the Packers.

“Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is progressing well as he deals with the significant injury, two injuries, on his finger,” Rapoport noted on October 31. “Here is where it stands, he had his stitches out last week. I’m told he’s expected to have the three pins removed from his finger [later] this week. That is a good sign, at that point he can start strengthening his finger and he can start throwing. The target for Russell Wilson has always been Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers, and based on where he is right now that is still very much in play.”

Carroll: Wilson Is ‘Ahead of Schedule at This Point’

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has repeatedly emphasized that he will not put a timetable on when Wilson will return. Carroll did offer a positive update on Wilson’s recovery noting that the quarterback is “making all of the strides” to get back on the field.

“He’s pretty positive, he’s feeling really good,” Carroll explained during an October 29 press conference. “His finger looks great. They mold the stitches out, and that kind of stuff, he looks great. And so, he’s making all of the strides that he should be making way ahead of schedule at this point. So we’ll see what that means.”

Carroll: ‘If We Didn’t Have Russell, I Probably Wouldn’t Have Been Here a Long Time’

Wilson’s absence has made the Seahawks’ roster holes more glaring as the team has struggled without their franchise quarterback. Carroll was notably candid about how Wilson’s success has given him more job security than he normally would have as an NFL coach.

“I’ve been here a long time and if we didn’t have Russell, I probably wouldn’t have been here a long time,” Carroll admitted, per Pro Football Talk. “Think of all the magic he’s created through the years. One of the winningest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. And it’ll be really fun when he comes back and plays football again for us this year. …We miss him, and in the mean time we’re going to keep fighting and clawing and doing what we can.”