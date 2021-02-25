Russell Wilson Breaks Silence on Trade Rumors with Instagram Post

As Russell Wilson trade rumors swirl, the quarterback’s agent Mark Rodgers gave the most non-commital denial we have seen in recent sports history, meaning the Seattle Seahawks are going to continue to be linked to potential deals. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers denied the idea that Wilson wants out of Seattle, but the problem is Rodgers did not stop there.

Rodgers added a list of four teams that Wilson would be willing to go “if a trade were considered” by the Seahawks to deal their franchise quarterback. It is equivalent to someone who is married denying they want a divorce then listing their preferences for potential new partners if a split happens.

“Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN,” Schefter noted on Twitter. “Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.”

Wilson on Social Media: ‘ALL Fuel’

Amidst the latest rumors, Wilson took to social media to post video highlights of his latest workouts. It is unclear if Wilson was referencing the latest reports or just a previously scheduled post from the Seahawks quarterback. Knowing how calculated Wilson is with everything, the quarterback posted the message deliberately after the latest batch of rumors emerged.

“ALL FUEL,” Wilson said on Twitter and Instagram.

The message is essentially Wilson saying he is blocking out all the noise and perfecting his craft. What it is not is an emphatic statement that the quarterback wants to be in Seattle amidst nearly every major media outlet turning into Russell Wilson TV. During a lengthy piece penned by The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks, the trio revealed Wilson was not satisfied with the Seahawks’ answers when he made his request for changes privately.

“Wilson later spoke with Carroll, according to a source, to talk about the way the Seahawks addressed the offensive line, an issue that had bothered Wilson for years,” Dugar, Sando and Jenks explained. “He wanted to know the team’s plan, but it wasn’t relayed to him, at least not to Wilson’s satisfaction, the source said. Carroll implored him to have faith. But after the Super Bowl, Wilson took his message public.



Why the Wilson Rumors Are More Than Media Hype

It is understandable that some Seahawks fans are skeptical about any of the rumors related to Wilson. This is the time of year where crazy five-team trade proposals are tossed against the wall to see if any stick. These latest Wilson reports are not that, and we know that just by looking at the quarterback’s agent’s words.

Rodgers could have denied all the speculation that his client wants to be anywhere but Seattle. Instead, he added gasoline to an already blazing fire by naming four teams where Wilson is willing to play. At the very least, it is a calculated move by Wilson to put pressure on the Seahawks to make major changes to the roster and offensive system this offseason. At worst, Wilson is starting to leave breadcrumbs that he wants out of Seattle.

