The NFL has featured a lot of offseason drama around quarterbacks in the last few seasons. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been at the center of that drama for the past 13 months and figures to be again for the remainder of this offseason or until a trade is made.

But if it were up to Wilson, no trade will ever be made.

While appearing on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Sirius XM, the Seahawks quarterback told host Chris Russo that his “goal is to be back” in Seattle.

“I’ve been fortunate to play 10 amazing years in Seattle, so my hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there,” Wilson said. “That’s the vision. That’s the goal. It’s never really been anything different.”





Play



Video Video related to russell wilson shares where he wants to play next season 2022-02-12T10:02:34-05:00

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Russell Wilson Answers Question on Future at Pro Bowl

The answer Wilson gave Russo coincides with what the quarterback told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe at Pro Bowl practice in early February.

Wolfe brought up the changing of the guard around the league at quarterback with Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger retiring. Then, much like Russo, Wolfe asked Wilson where he wants to play.

“Hopefully I get to play in one place for a long, long time like those guys did,” answered Wilson.

“Hopefully I get to play in one place for a long long time like those guys did.”@DangeRussWilson stops by to chat with @CameronWolfe to discuss what it means to him to be at the #ProBowl again, and where he wants to play next year. pic.twitter.com/Jfc4NTJRlU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2022

He went even further in his appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio.

“To win more there [Seattle], that would be [awesome]. I want to win three more Super Bowls,” Wilson said. “That’s my focus is to get back and winning again and for us to overcome all the obstacles. There’s nothing more fun than that.”

In June 2021, Wilson also emphasized how much he remains focused on staying in Seattle.

“I did not request a trade. I’ve always wanted to play here,” Wilson said during a press conference. “The reality is, I think calls were getting thrown around and this and that, and I think that’s just the reality, but at the end of the day, the real reality is that I’m here, and I’m here to win, and I’m here to win it all.”

Russell Wilson Remaining With the Seahawks?

Wilson’ public comments of wanting to stay in Seattle haven’t stopped the trade speculation around the quarterback. In December, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported the Seahawks quarterback “would strongly consider” waiving his no-trade clause for the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.

But for the time being, all the speculation is just that — speculation.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports multiple teams have made trade offers for Wilson, but that the Seahawks “have no interest in trading” him unless “absolutely forced to do so.”

It doesn’t seem like they will be forced to deal the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback unless Wilson publicly changes his tune on where he wants to play next season.

Even though he sat out three contests due to a finger injury, Wilson posted 3,113 passing yards while averaging 7.8 yards per attempt. He also had 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions during the 2021 season.