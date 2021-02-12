Russell Wilson Reveals Why He Is ‘Pissed’ Amidst Trade Rumors

Russell Wilson’s comments about the Seattle Seahawks have prompted shockwaves across the NFL. During an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Wilson was asked about a Super Bowl photo of himself and his wife Ciara that went viral. Wilson looks displeased during the Chiefs-Buccaneers title matchup as Ciara talks with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“There’s a picture of Ciara and Roger talking; I’m sitting there pissed off,” Wilson explained, per ESPN. “I’m watching this game, wishing that I was in there playing. I think that ultimately you watch the games and you want to do everything you can to be there. That’s why we play this game …”

Later in the day, Wilson was asked if he was frustrated with the Seahawks. The franchise quarterback glossed over the question, instead admitting he was “frustrated with getting hit too much.”

“I’m frustrated with getting hit too much. I’m frustrated with that,” Wilson noted, per Q13 Fox Seattle. “At the end of the day you want to win … I think that’s part of the process.”

Wilson on Future With the Seahawks: ‘Hopefully, It Can be Forever’

During his lengthy interview with Patrick, Wilson sounded off on a number of topics including the sacks he has taken and his lack of involvement in personnel decisions. The interview came after NFL Network reported the Seahawks were getting calls from teams interested in acquiring the star quarterback. Wilson also emphasized that he wants to stay with the Seahawks but laid out a few of the things the team needs to address.

“And I think that the reality of professional sports is things happen, things change,” Wilson noted, per ESPN. “I’m not sure how long I’ll play in Seattle. I think, hopefully, it can be forever. But things change, obviously, along the way. I think you focus on what you can control every day and try to be the best version of yourself and ultimately try to win championships. I think that’s why I play this game.”

Wilson on Trade Rumors: ‘I’m Not Sure If I’m Available or Not’

As for Wilson’s availability via trade, the quarterback referred the question to the Seahawks. Wilson admitted he believes the Seahawks have received calls about a potential trade.

“I definitely believe they’ve gotten calls for sure,” Wilson explained, via NBC Sports Northwest. “I think any time you’re a player that tries to produce every week and has done it consistently, I think people are going to call for sure. I think it’s part of the process. …I’m not sure if I’m available or not, that’s a Seahawks question.”

If Wilson does want to be a Seahawk, why is the quarterback suddenly going public with his frustrations? One explanation is Wilson wants to put pressure on the Seahawks to be aggressive this offseason with roster moves.

“Again, for emphasis: Russell Wilson’s far too calculated to have not talked to Pete Carroll, John Schneider about this,” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell tweeted. “He says he has. The ‘frustrated’ QB isn’t going rogue. He isn’t getting–or wanting to get–traded. He wants better #Seahawks pass pro.”

