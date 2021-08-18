Russell Wilson Sends Strong Message to Jamal Adams After Massive Deal

Russell Wilson was one of the first players to congratulate Jamal Adams after the safety signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson took to social media to give his star teammate a shoutout for becoming the highest-paid safety in the NFL. The Seahawks quarterback called Adams the “best in the world.”

“Best in the World!!! 🐐🐐🐐” Wilson tweeted. “Congrats bro! Deserving 33! God is Faithful! @Prez”

Adams responded to the Seahawks QB1 with a message of his own.

“RUN IT BACK 3! #Prez,” Adams responded.

Adams on Spending Money on His Body: ‘It Might Not be Like Russ, But It’s Going to be High’

During an October 2020 interview on The Bill Simmons podcast, Wilson estimated that he spends about $1 million annually on health and fitness. Adams noted that he followed Wilson’s lead over the offseason by taking care of his body after being plagued by a litany of injuries in 2020.

“Honestly, it’s just staying on top of everything, doing the little things, [being] in the weight room, [working] after practice,” Adams told reporters. “When I’m home, I’m getting massages. I have a chamber. So, I invested in my body, you know what I mean? I don’t know how much I’m going to spend on my body, but it’s going to be very high. It might not be like Russ [Wilson], but it’s going to be high.”

The Seattle Times Bob Condotta and Adam June reported that Wilson offered to restructure his contract to allow the team to extend Adams and Duane Brown. While Adams is signed, Brown is still conducting a “hold-in” as he seeks a new deal.

“More than a month remains before the first regular-season game Sept. 12 at Indianapolis, but the situation is getting urgent enough that sources said star quarterback Russell Wilson has let the team know he would be willing to restructure his contract to create cap space for Adams and Brown,” The Seattle Times detailed. “Seattle entered the day listed as having $8.3 million in cap space for the 2021 season. And while contracts with Adams and Brown could be structured in ways to create cap space for the 2021 season, restructuring Wilson’s contract — meaning, turn most of his $19 million salary for 2021 into a signing bonus — could give the team added flexibility.”

Carroll on Re-Signing Adams: ‘This Was the Plan the Whole Time’

Prior to the news, there had been reports that there was a sizable gap between Adams and the Seahawks in negotiations. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated that the “plan the whole time” was to sign Adams to a long-term extension.

“This was the plan the whole time was to go after a great football player, get him in the program, pay what you’ve got to pay to get it done in terms of draft picks, and then knowing that we’re going to do a contract,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “It took a while to get it done, but it’s over now. So the fact that we’re here and everything’s moving forward, and let me say this, Jamal was great throughout the whole process. He communicated well with us, he was very good with everybody in the building, he was here and attentive in meetings and all that stuff, and just respected our program as we went through the process, as we respected his representation and all.”