New Report Indicates Russell Wilson Could Make Early Return

The Seattle Seahawks placed Russell Wilson on Injured Reserve on October 15, ensuring that he would miss three games and possibly more while recovering from a finger injury. Now a new report indicates that he could return as soon as Week 10.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo provided the promising update on Saturday, October 23, during “Good Morning Football Weekend.” He reported that Wilson will have the pin removed from the middle finger of his throwing hand sometime in the coming week. The quarterback will also have “a shot” at returning to the lineup after the Week 9 bye.

From @gmfb Weekend: Come for the update on #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (progressing well, pin in his finger coming out within the next week), stay for @RealMikeRob on Russ calling and running the fake plays. pic.twitter.com/JraB1l2gpN — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 23, 2021

“My understanding is that the pin is coming out within the next week,” Garafolo said on October 23. “I believe it’s about six days or so, it’s this Friday. He’s supposed to get the pin out. At that point, the bones have to kind of heal together, and we will see what happens.”

Garafolo added that Wilson has been able to bend his finger at 75 degrees as opposed to being at only 15 degrees. “What do you know? Here goes Russ once again healing faster than any other human on the face of the earth here,” Garafolo said.

Pete Carroll Would Not Confirm the Reports About Wilson

Head coach Pete Carroll met with members of the media on Saturday, October 23, and faced several questions about Wilson’s continued recovery. He hesitated to confirm that the pin would come out of Wilson’s finger in the coming week and indicated the doctors would make that decision.

“We’ll wait and see when they pull the pin. I don’t know,” Carroll said. “I know it’s coming. I don’t know, it depends on the [doctors]. I don’t know where that report would have come from. I think it’s a good guess is what it is. But there’s a chance.”

While the Seahawks wait to hear more information from the doctors, they will move forward and face off with the Saints and the Jaguars. The team will then have a bye in Week 9, adding an extra week of rest for Wilson and the other injured players.

The New Quarterback Will Not Be Smith’s Primary Backup

With Wilson still on Injured Reserve, Geno Smith will remain the starting quarterback for games against the Saints and Jaguars. Meanwhile, a practice squad member will likely suit up as the primary backup on Monday, October 25.

Carroll also spoke about the current quarterback rotation during his October 23 media availability. Per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune, he explained that former Colts backup Jacob Eason — who the Seahawks claimed on October 20 — is not yet familiar enough with the offense and game plan to serve as Smith’s backup.

Carroll would not confirm that the Seahawks will elevate Jake Luton from the practice squad for the second consecutive week. Instead, he simply said “you never know” in response to questions from the media.

The Seahawks can only elevate Luton one more time before they have to keep him on the active roster or release him. The team will likely make this choice considering that Eason is the only other quarterback on the active roster other than Smith.

