Surprise Team Emerges as Contender to Land Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

The New York Giants are emerging as a potential landing spot for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Days after being released by the Denver Broncos, Wilson is wasting no time on his free agency tour, scheduling back-to-back meetings with the Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Quarterback Russell Wilson is visiting Friday with the Pittsburgh Steelers and spoke with the New York Giants on Thursday as the free agent-to-be seeks his next NFL team, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed in a March 8, 2024 story titled, “Sources: Russell Wilson, Steelers to meet; QB spoke with Giants.”

“League sources described Wilson’s session with the Giants as ‘an exploratory meeting.’ Wilson is expected to meet with other teams, including possibly the Las Vegas Raiders, sources said.

“…New York could get out of Jones’ four-year, $160 million deal after the 2024 season. The cost would be a digestible $22.2 million dead cap hit in 2025.”

Seahawks Rumors: The Giants, Steelers & Raiders Are Among the Top Contenders to Land Russell Wilson

Both of these landing spots would have Wilson potentially competing against a young quarterback for a starting role. Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is recovering from an ACL injury playing in just six games last season.

The Steelers may represent a more wide open opportunity given Pittsburgh could be poised to move on from Kenny Pickett. New York’s chances may depend on Wilson not finding a starting gig elsewhere.

“The Giants are going to sign a quarterback in free agency,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan detailed in a March 8 message on X. “This would be a cheap option and contingency for Daniel Jones + draft. It kind of makes some sense if Wilson can’t get a guaranteed starting spot.”



Giants Rumors: Russell Wilson May Be Willing to Sign for the Vet Minimum in 2024

Wilson previously signed a five-year, $242 million contract with the Broncos which was slated to run through the 2028 season. Wilson had not begun playing on this new contract extension when Denver opted to release the former Pro Bowler.

The quarterback was going to have a $17 million salary and a $35.4 million cap hit in 2024. All this means Wilson may be willing to sign for the veteran minimum given the Broncos are still on the hook for his salary.

“Most scouts I’ve spoken to consider him a quality starter, and there are enough quarterback-needy teams that at least one door should be open for him,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler detailed in a March 4 article titled, “Best fits for Russell Wilson: Where could QB revive career?” “Wilson is committed to not only remaining an NFL starter, but winning big. Plus, he has made $266 million in his career. Why would he be a backup?

“The most realistic outcome is Wilson is willing to accept the league minimum, knowing Denver is on the hook for the full $39 million in guarantees, a move he leverages into a starting job somewhere with no promises beyond 2024.”

Wilson threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while completing 66.4% of his passes in 15 starts last season. The veteran last made the Pro Bowl in 2021.