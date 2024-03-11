Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Turns Heads With 4-Word Message on Decision

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has found a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Weeks after being released by the Denver Broncos, Wilson announced the news minutes before NFL free agency began at midnight on March 11, 2024.

“Year 13. Grateful. @Steelers,” Wilson detailed in a March 10 message on X.

Wilson’s message has already eclipsed five million views less than 24 hours after the quarterback posted the news. The former Pro Bowler is expected to compete with Kenny Pickett to be the Steelers starting quarterback next season.

“Nine-time Pro-Bowl QB and former Super-Bowl champ Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per league sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted in a March 10 message on X. “Wilson will sign a team-friendly, one-year deal in which the Broncos will wind up paying $38 million of his salary while Wilson wears the black and yellow.”

Russell Wilson Agreed to a 1-Year, $1.2 Million Contract With the Pittsburgh Steelers

According to Spotrac, Wilson will sign a one-year, $1.2 million contract with Pittsburgh. The Steelers were able to sign Wilson on a bargain deal since the Broncos are still paying the majority of the quarterback’s salary.

Wilson previously inked a five-year, $242 million deal with Denver that was slated to go through the 2028 season. The veteran quarterback had not even started playing on this contract before the Broncos released Wilson.

The former Super Bowl winning quarterback joins a Steelers team that made the NFL playoffs in 2023. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes Wilson could be a perfect with in new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s system.

“Given the various places Wilson could have gone, there’s a good fit here between player and team for a number of reasons,” Barnwell detailed in a March 11 story titled, “Making sense of Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield, Mac Jones deals.” “One is stylistic. New Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith wasn’t able to coax consistency out of Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota and Heinicke during his time in Atlanta from 2021 to 2023, but his offenses in Tennessee before that thrived off heavy doses of under-center play-action.

“Smith often wanted the ball on dig routes over the middle of the field, which isn’t Wilson’s strength, but Wilson can hit those throws. He ranked 11th in QBR on play-action under center last season, going 51-of-74 for 500 yards with seven touchdowns and a lone pick.”

New Steelers QB Russell Wilson Posted 341 Rushing Yards in 2023, His Highest Output Since 2020

Russell Wilson, through the years: pic.twitter.com/wz0c60tu5J — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Statistically, Wilson had a solid season with the Broncos but was never ever to mesh with head coach Sean Payton. Wilson threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while completing 66.4% of his passes in 15 starts last season.

The signal-caller also added 341 rushing yards and 3 TDs on the ground. This is the most rushing yards Wilson has had since his final season with the Seahawks in 2020.

Wilson is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield who signed a team-friendly deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. After a strong debut season in Tampa, Mayfield agreed to terms on a 3-year, $100 million contract to remain with the Bucs.