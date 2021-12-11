Russell Wilson Trade to NFC Foe ‘That Should Happen,’ Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks face an uncertain offseason.

Two of the biggest figures in franchise history in quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll could be on the way out. The Seahawks currently possess a record of 4-8 and they’ll have to claw their way — and hope for some help — if they’re going to avoid missing the postseason for the first time in four years.

Wilson has faced nonstop trade rumors over the past four games since his return as the Seahawks have struggled to a 1-3 record. Since the 33-year-old quarterback’s return from a finger injury that sidelined him for a month, Wilson has been a shell of himself. The veteran quarterback has thrown for just four touchdowns against three interceptions while leading the Seahawks to an average of just 14.5 points per game.

Trade rumors have heated up in recent days, with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints emerged as three possible suitors, according to a recent report. Not long after, Wilson shot down that report.

Panthers Need a Franchise QB

However, according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, another unlikely team could emerge as potential trade partner in talks for Wilson — the Carolina Panthers. Knox explains why a Wilson trade to the Panthers “should happen.”

“It’s safe to presume that whatever caused the divide between Wilson and the Seahawks is showing up on the field and the team’s record,” says Knox. “They’ve gone just 1-3 since his return from a finger injury, and Seattle might want to sell to get as many assets back as possible for a rebuild while Wilson still has high trade value. Considering he’s thrown for 300 yards just once this season with only 14 touchdowns in nine games, that peak value might not last much longer. A team like the Carolina Panthers might be aggressive enough to take the risk. The franchise has gambled on fixing the position, first acquiring Teddy Bridgewater before trading for Sam Darnold, then re-adding Cam Newton. Wilson might waive a no-trade clause in this scenario. Five wins this year is still good enough to sit second in the NFC South. He’d get to work with weapons like D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and Terrace Marshall Jr., if not Christian McCaffrey. The move would cost the Panthers at least two first-round picks, two third-round picks and Darnold.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Why Panthers Make Sense for Wilson

Despite all of their quarterback troubles — they’ve run through three quarterbacks, including the recently-signed Cam Newton — the Panthers actually have a better record than the Seahawks at 5-7.

One could argue that a destination such as the Broncos or Saints have rosters better equipped to make a Super Bowl run, but the Panthers aren’t too shabby either. If Carolina featured a true franchise quarterback, they could do some damage considering their level of talent on offense along with the potential of Matt Rhule as head coach.

The defense is also stout, ranking seventh in the league in points allowed per game while ranking second in yards allowed.

If the Panthers give up two first-round picks, a couple third-round picks and Sam Darnold, the Seahawks would basically get back what they lost in the Jamal Adams trade. The Seahawks gave up two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Bradley McDougald. In addition, they’d acquire a “bridge” quarterback while they’re developing a future franchise QB from their 2022 NFL Draft.

The Panthers may not be on the radar right now. But considering their need for a franchise quarterback and Seattle’s potential desire to rebuild, they could emerge as a trade destination for Wilson.