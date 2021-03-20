Seahawks Received Mega-Trade Offer Including 2 Pro Bowlers: Report

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly turned down several trade offers from the Chicago Bears for Russell Wilson including one that included multiple first-round picks along with six-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack. Dan Patrick detailed what his sources told him about the Bears’ offer for Wilson which was ultimately rejected. The offer included three first-round picks, a third-round selection and two starters.

“Here’s what I just learned, we’ve been talking about Russell Wilson and that the Bears were all in, they tried,” Patrick explained. “They made an offer, and I have an idea of what the Bears have offered according to a source close to the Bears. And I don’t have names attached to this as far as players, but this is from what I’m being told was the offer that was made to the Seattle Seahawks. It is the following, the Bears offered three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two starters. I don’t know who the starters are. The source close to the Bears doesn’t know who the starters are, but that Seattle was interested. But it comes down to Pete Carroll making the decision. Not the GM John Schneider, but Pete Carroll.”

Here is a look at Patrick’s report detailing the Bears-Seahawks trade discussions from a recent episode of The Dan Patrick Show.

About an hour ago DP was told that the #Bears offered Seattle the following for Russell Wilson: -Three 1st Round picks

-a 3rd Round pick

-2 starters (Was not told who those starters were) pic.twitter.com/lOgH2ZuLVC — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 17, 2021

Pro Bowl Linebacker Khalil Mack Was Reportedly One of the Players the Bears Offered

So far, the Seahawks have turned down all of the Bears’ offers, and Chicago moved on to their backup plan of signing Andy Dalton. After Patrick’s report, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora detailed the “swath of players” that the Bears proposed in the deal which included Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks, who have a combined seven Pro Bowls.

“As the great @dpshow reported, Bears offered 3 1st and a 3 for Russell Wilson plus players,” La Canfora noted on Twitter. “I’m told Seattle was offered a swath of players to choose from – including Mack and Hicks – with the possibility 1 or more could be dealt. But picks aren’t that high and no QB for SEA …Bears lack young proven talent on rookie deals and approach lacked creativity. Likely needed to move up to get a higher pick or involve a 3rd team to get a QB to Seattle. Now they roll with Dalton and Foles and wait to see if they survive [until] 22.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Reported the Bears Have Not Ruled Out a Deal for Wilson

Aside from the obvious challenges of trading a generational quarterback, the Seahawks faced a key dilemma that contributed to a deal not getting done with the Bears. Seattle would not have another quarterback to replace Wilson, and the Bears could not provide an attractive option to send to Seattle.

“Seattle always had a problem,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini explained on Twitter. “Who would be with their QB if Wilson left?”

The Dalton signing may have quieted the talks for now, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported this is not necessarily a permanent decision for the Seahawks. Schefter added to keep an eye on trade talks as April’s draft gets closer.

“The Chicago Bears were rebuffed, and not only were they rebuffed this week, but I’m told that the Bears still are paying attention to Russell Wilson and have not abandoned hopes that they could eventually trade for Russell Wilson,” Schefter said on ESPN’s Get Up. “And I think everybody needs to stay tuned to the Russell Wilson situation up to and during the NFL draft. That is the real touchstone moment when we will find out if the Seahawks are or are not willing to trade Russell Wilson.”

