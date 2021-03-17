Seahawks Make Decision on Russell Wilson Trade After ‘Big Offer’: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are not trading Russell Wilson, at least not for now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Bears made “a very aggressive pursuit” to trade for Wilson, but the Seahawks turned down all offers. The Bears signing Andy Dalton shows a Wilson deal is unlikely to happen prior to the NFL draft, but we can still expect some rumors after June 1st as the cap hit for the Seahawks would be more manageable.

“Chicago made ‘a very aggressive pursuit’ of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, per sources, and the Bears were told that Seattle is not trading him at this time,” Schefter detailed on Twitter. “The Bears were one of four teams Wilson’s agent named as a place of interest. Now Chicago has an agreement with Andy Dalton.”

The Seahawks Turned Down a ‘Big, Big Offer’ from the Bears

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicated the Seahawks did consider trading Wilson after an offseason that so far has been full of drama. Let’s not forget Wilson’s agent floated a list of teams where he would okay a trade, but these options are slowly dwindling as several squads went in a different direction. Rapoport reported the Seahawks decided not to trade Wilson to the Bears despite a “big, big offer” which included multiple first-round picks.

“The Bears had certainly made a big, big offer, multiple first-round picks,” Rapoport noted on Good Morning Football. “The Seahawks slept on it. They discussed it. Yesterday, they decided, specifically coach Pete Carroll, 70 years old, does not want to rebuild, decided, ‘We are not trading Russell Wilson to the Bears.’ At that point, and only at that point, the Bears decided okay, we will sign Andy Dalton and move forward.”

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported he had been told “for months” that the Seahawks were not dealing their franchise quarterback. It will be worth watching if the rumors start to swirl again this summer when the Seahawks would not have to take the entire $39 million dead cap hit this year.

“Been trying to tell y’all, for months, what I knew and had been told: The Seahawks were not, are not trading Russell Wilson,” Bell tweeted.

The Seahawks Could Consider Trading Wilson After June 1st

The Wilson rumors may subside for the time being, but there still appears to be an icy relationship between the Seahawks and their franchise quarterback. Seahawks fans would be wise to monitor how Wilson responds to the Seahawks’ offseason moves.

So far, the Seahawks have been mostly quiet, but we can expect things to pick up as free agency progresses. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported signing Dalton does not necessarily rule out the Bears from the Wilson sweepstakes and trade talks could heat up again after June 1st.

“I told you guys a week ago the Bears were hot and heavy for Russell Wilson,” La Canfora detailed. “Frankly, they bailed from the chase a little early, but then again they have found ways to botch the QB position every way possible. If Wilson is dealt, it will be close to the draft — possibly even after June 1 — and if the opportunity cost of losing out on Andy Dalton is the price you pay for hanging in the Wilson derby in the end, well, have you even really paid a price?”

