Seahawks Prepared to Make Blockbuster Trade, Says Insider

The Seattle Seahawks face a lot of questions heading into the offseason, but the buzz around the NFL is that the team has a plan regardless of how things unfold with Russell Wilson. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported that the Seahawks have a plan if they are forced to trade Wilson and believes the Giants are one potential landing spot.

“Zero doubt [general managers] John Schneider has a plan [for when Wilson leaves],” a league source told CBS Sports. “The QBs (or lack thereof) in this draft makes things tricky. NYG [Giants] makes sense with 2 top 10s.”

Giants Pushed to Go ‘All in’ on a Trade for Wilson

Last season, Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers leaked a list of four teams (Saints, Jets, Cowboys and Raiders) that the quarterback would waive his no-trade clause to allow a deal. The Giants were absent from this list, but the New York City market would likely be appealing to Wilson. Jones believes the Giants have the best trade package to offer the Seahawks with two likely top-10 picks as part of the deal.

“The Giants have arguably the best trade package available,” Jones detailed. “Following Week 11, the Giants stood to have the fifth overall pick in April’s draft plus the No. 7 pick by virtue of the Chicago trade that netted the Bears Justin Fields. Only the Jets have two top 10 picks this year, and they just got their franchise QB in Zach Wilson a few months ago.

“Two first-rounders alone wouldn’t get it done, but it’s a necessary start. New York would have to throw in a 2023 first-rounder and some other items (players and/or picks) to make this work.”

The challenge for the Seahawks is that the Giants do not have an appealing quarterback option they can send to Seattle. New York may be able to offer high draft picks but the upcoming quarterback class is not particularly strong.

Wilson & Carroll Have Maintained They Have a Strong Relationship

After a rocky offseason, both Wilson and the Seahawks have maintained that they patched up whatever differences there were. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently emphasized that his relationship with Wilson is, “the best it’s ever been, by far.”

“The best it’s ever been, by far,” Carroll said of his relationship with Wilson during a November 24 press conference. “We’ve just been closer because of all that happened in the offseason and went through and the time we spent together. I think it’s as connected as it’s ever been. I mean, it’s a natural thing when you spend that much time and you work at stuff together, you know, that you grow together and I’m grateful for that. I’m grateful for the relationship and helping him.

“I mean, we just went through one of the most difficult things [finger injury] he’s ever faced in his career, and to make it through that one step at a time every day, and stay in touch with it. And then to see him handle it, and come out of it and all of that. And now he’s ready to go, and a little bit frustrated we didn’t jump back in at a high level, but we’re cranked to turn and we’re looking forward to it.”

Wilson on His Future: ‘All I Think About Is Right Now’

Wilson repeatedly expressed his desire to win throughout last offseason but noted that the team’s 3-7 record “doesn’t impact” his feelings about his future with the Seahawks. It remains to be seen if Wilson will maintain this posture this offseason if Seattle fails to turn around their season.

“It doesn’t impact any of my thoughts at all,” Wilson explained during a November 21 press conference. “All I think about is right now, what we’re gonna do and how we’re gonna do it. I love this team, I love this organization. I love being here and so like I said, I like the challenge. I’m looking forward to it, it’s gonna be a great story.”