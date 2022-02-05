Russell Wilson Answers Question on Future With Seahawks

F

or the second straight offseason, one of the biggest storylines around the NFL is what will happen with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback expressed his displeasure last year with Seattle’s pass protection on The Dan Patrick Show. He also told reporters during a teleconference that he wanted “to be able to be involved” in more personnel decisions.

Since then, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports multiple teams have made trade offers for Wilson, and the trade rumors around the quarterback continue to circle.

At Pro Bowl practice this week, though, Wilson sounded like a quarterback pleased with his current team and excited about a long future in Seattle.

During an interview with Wilson, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe brought up the changing of the guard around the league at quarterback with Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger retiring and asked Wilson about where he wants to play.

Wilson’s response should put to rest the trade rumors for now.

“Hopefully I get to play in one place for a long, long time like those guys did,” said Wilson.

Here is Wilson’s full interview with Wolfe:

“Hopefully I get to play in one place for a long long time like those guys did.”@DangeRussWilson stops by to chat with @CameronWolfe to discuss what it means to him to be at the #ProBowl again, and where he wants to play next year. pic.twitter.com/Jfc4NTJRlU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2022

Russell Wilson Has Not Requested a Trade

Wilson’s comment to Wolfe coincides with what the quarterback has been saying publicly since last summer. During a press conference in June, Wilson denied asking to be traded and confirmed he wanted to play for the Seahawks.

“I did not request a trade. I’ve always wanted to play here,” Wilson said. “The reality is, I think calls were getting thrown around and this and that, and I think that’s just the reality, but at the end of the day, the real reality is that I’m here, and I’m here to win, and I’m here to win it all.”

Those comments rang hallow for some fans because months prior, Wilson’s agent told Mark Rodgers of ESPN that “if a trade were considered,” the quarterback was willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

Then in December, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported Wilson “would strongly considering” waiving his no-trade clause for the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Saints.

Still, the fact remains that there are no confirmed reports of Wilson asking for a trade, and Wilson has said publicly that he wants to stay in Seattle.

Russell Wilson Staying With the Seahawks?

Howe of The Athletic reports that the feeling is mutual — that the Seahawks “have no interest in trading” Wilson unless the team is “absolutely forced to do so.”

Even with a 7-10 record and last-place NFC West finish in the 2021 season, the Seahawks don’t appear headed for a rebuild. Pete Carroll told ESPN Seattle as much in January.

“Not for one reason at all am I thinking that we have to restart this whole thing and create a new philosophy and a new approach and all that,” he said. “I don’t think that. I think we’ve got the essence of the things that we need. We’ve got to build on them, we’ve got to support it better, and we’ve got to continue to grow and progress. There ain’t no standing still, but there’s the foundation for doing things.”

Things change at a moment’s notice in the NFL, but trading Wilson does not fall in line with Carroll’s logic from January.

Despite missing three games because of a finger injury, Wilson recorded 3,113 passing yards while averaging 7.8 yards per pass with 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions this past season.