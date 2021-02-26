‘Money, Greed, Power’: Details of Russell Wilson’s Trade Talks Revealed

More details are emerging about the growing rift between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks wrote a lengthy piece detailing why Wilson believes his opinion is falling on deaf ears in Seattle. One NFL coach summarized the tension in Seattle as one of “money, greed, power and control.”

“It’s a great story,” a coach told The Athletic. “There is a lot there — money, greed, power and control.”

Unsurprisingly, Wilson’s quarterback coach and ESPN 710 Seattle host Jake Heaps does not see things the same way. Heaps believes the recent reports that are obviously being floated from Wilson’s camps are about the quarterback’s desire to win.

“He has no trade demands, and that’s kind of what it was felt to be like and what everyone was reacting to, and that’s not even close to where this thing is at,” Heaps explained, per ESPN 710 Seattle. “…This is about Russell Wilson wanting to win. This isn’t about Wilson wanting to leave Seattle. This isn’t him not wanting to be a Seahawk and (finishing his career) here. He wants to win. He’s done sitting back and wishing and hoping for things to change. I think that’s very evident, right?”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

Wilson ‘Stormed Out of the Room’ After Meeting With the Seahawks Coaching Staff

Gone are the days of Wilson dressing up as Pete Carroll for Halloween as it is becoming increasingly clear that the Seahawks favorite duo are no longer on the same page. The Athletic’s story details a tense meeting between Wilson and the Seahawks coaching staff where the quarterback’s suggestions for the offense were dismissed causing him to angrily leave the room.

“Before the Thursday night game against Arizona, Wilson met with his coaches,” The Athletic noted. “For some time, Wilson has sought — even pushed — for influence within the organization regarding scheme and personnel. In the meeting, he outlined his own ideas for how to fix the offense. His suggestions were dismissed, multiple sources told The Athletic — another reminder to Wilson that the Seahawks did not see him the same way he saw himself, as a player who had earned greater control over his situation, his future, his legacy. He stormed out of the room.”

Wilson Is Reportedly Willing to Play for 4 Teams: Cowboys, Raiders, Bears & Saints

Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers added more fuel to the fire by denying his client is demanding a trade but floated four teams that the quarterback would be willing to play. This should not give Seahawks fans confidence that Wilson is fully committed to the Seahawks for the long haul.

“Russell Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears, his agent Mark Rodgers said to ESPN,” Schefter noted on Twitter.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Wilson did not just come up with this wish list. Wilson has had a short-list of teams dating back to 2018 when rumors swirled that the Seahawks explored a trade with the Browns for the No. 1 pick. The Seahawks quarterback has a no-trade clause in his contract which gives him control over his football future.

Wilson’s Representatives Reportedly Talked About Potential Trades with the Seahawks

Rodgers’ statement was a response to The Athletic’s report that “Wilson’s camp” brought up the idea of a potential trade with the Seahawks. The Seahawks involved Wilson in the process of hiring new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and it will be worth watching if his addition can help mend things with their quarterback.

“But the Seahawks haven’t reached the NFC Championship game since 2014, and Wilson’s frustration has escalated to the point that his camp has broached potential trade destinations with the Seahawks,” Dugar, Sando and Jenks detailed. “According to sources, those teams include ones mentioned in La Canfora’s column the day of the Super Bowl: the Dolphins, Jets, Saints and Raiders. (On Thursday, Wilson’s agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter the quarterback would only consider going to the Saints, Raiders, Bears or Cowboys in a potential trade.) Some people around the league think a trade could happen, if not this offseason then sometime in the near future.”

READ NEXT: NFL Teams Pursuing Blockbuster QB Trade with Seahawks: Report