Russell Wilson Sends Message on Future With Seahawks

As the Seattle Seahawks’ losing ways continue, rumors are swirling about Russell Wilson’s future in the Pacific Northwest. After the Seahawks’ Week 11 loss to the Cardinals, Wilson was asked how the Seahawks’ 3-7 record potentially impacts his future with the Seahawks.

“It doesn’t impact any of my thoughts at all,” Wilson responded during his postgame press conference. “All I think about is right now, what we’re gonna do and how we’re gonna do it. I love this team, I love this organization. I love being here and so like I said, I like the challenge. I’m looking forward to it, it’s gonna be a great story.”

On one hand, Wilson emphasized his “love for this organization” but was also quick to point out he is only thinking about “right now.” Wilson’s answer gives Seahawks fans some peace of mind for now, but far from enough to stop the speculation from heating up at the end of the season.

Wilson Gave the Seahawks ‘No Promises’ Past 2021: Report

Wilson is under contract with the Seahawks through 2023, but last offseason prompted speculation that the quarterback wanted out of Seattle. After voicing his frustrations during an impromptu offseason media tour, Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers floated four teams that the quarterback would waive his no-trade clause to okay a potential deal.

Since then, the Seahawks and Wilson have both downplayed the rumors surrounding his future in Seattle. Instead, choosing to claim that the media has largely overblown the idea that Wilson could play elsewhere. Despite seeming to patch things up with the Seahawks, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Beer reported that Wilson “made no promises past” the 2021 season.

“Meanwhile, Wilson showed up the earliest of the three [Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers], at the end of OTAs, with the agreement that he and the Seahawks would focus on ’21 with no promises past that,” Breer detailed on November 5.

Trading Wilson would be less than ideal for the Seahawks not only because he is the team’s franchise quarterback, but Seattle would still have to take a massive cap hit in any potential deal.

Changes Are Likely to Come for the Seahawks in 2022

Even if Wilson is Seattle’s quarterback in 2022, it is hard to imagine this same iteration of the Seahawks returning barring a late-season miracle. The Seahawks offense is stuck in a rut as head coach Pete Carroll admitted he has no answers despite the team cycling through multiple coordinators during his tenure.

The roster has plenty of holes and what could be a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL draft is heading to the Jets as part of the Jamal Adams deal. General manager John Schneider and the front office built the franchise’s success on finding gems in the later rounds but too many swings and misses early in the draft have contributed to the Seahawks’ failures.

Finally, Wilson also deserves some of the blame as his play dating back to the end of last season has been below his typical high standard. Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr believes both Wilson and the Seahawks need a fresh start.

“Wilson’s injuries and limitations aside, Sunday [vs. Packers] was a perfect reminder of why Wilson and the Seahawks should part ways,” Orr explained on November 15. “They are entities headed in opposite directions. One is a team desperate for a quick rebuild and an injection of new life and personality. The other is a cemented quarterback star looking for more than the franchise can possibly give him right now.

“This is the perfect offseason for Seattle to deal Wilson. There is no consensus budding quarterback star in the draft and, save for an eye-opening bowl and All-Star Game season, teams will be more dependent than ever on veteran quarterback movement. Off the top of our heads, we could easily list the Dolphins, Panthers, Washington, Lions, Texans, Eagles, Vikings, Broncos, Saints and Steelers as teams that will need an upgrade at the position next year. Four or five of those rosters are built to win immediately.”