Insider Gives Frustrating Update on Russ Wilson’s Future With Seahawks

For Seattle Seahawks fans hoping for an offseason without Russell Wilson trade rumors, you are likely to be disappointed. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson is not demanding a trade but wants to “investigate other destinations.” To put it in relationship terms, it appears Wilson wants to see other people despite being under contract with the Seahawks for another two seasons.

“And just like last year, sources say Russell Wilson wants to explore his options to see what else might be out there for him,” Rapoport detailed on January 16. “Wilson has not demanded a trade, and it’s not clear if he will. But at the least, those close to Wilson say he wants to investigate other destinations to see if those would put him in a better position to win another championship and create the legacy he sees for himself.”

The Seahawks Have Shown No Signs They Want to Trade Wilson

Wilson has a no-trade clause in his deal which enables him to dictate his future and also limits the Seahawks’ ability to create a bidding war if they opted to move the franchise quarterback. Despite a year of rumors, the Seahawks have shown no desire to deal Wilson. Both Pete Carroll and John Schneider are back for another year in Seattle, but Wilson’s future remains “unclear,” per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

“Wilson, who is under contract for two more seasons, is the next part of the equation,” Howe noted on January 18. “The 33-year-old still prefers to finish his career with the Seahawks, but it’s unclear how this offseason process will transpire or whether the team’s vision and his will align.

“Wilson expressed frustration last February with how frequently he was getting hit, as he was sacked an average of 48.7 times per season from 2018 to 2020. That displeasure caused teams to inquire about his potential availability in a trade, and the Bears pursued him most aggressively, though it didn’t appear the Seahawks were ever close to dealing Wilson, who has a no-trade clause.

“But after finding out the Seahawks were listening to these calls, Wilson said he would approve a trade to four teams — the Bears, the Cowboys, the Saints and the Raiders. Wilson never requested a trade in 2021 and still hasn’t done so, according to a source.”

Wilson: ‘My Goal Is to Win More Super Bowls & My Plan Is to Win Them Here’

Throughout the 2021 season, Wilson continued to say that he hoped to stay with the Seahawks. Wilson was asked why he used the term “hope” given he has a no-trade clause in his deal giving him ultimate control over his future.

“Well, I think first of all, when it comes to a no-trade clause in sports, the main reason is so teams can’t trade somebody to anywhere,” Wilson noted during his January 6 press conference. “That’s the number one reason, right? ‘Cause in sports, you could wake up the next morning, you’re gone somewhere else. That’s the number one reason. I think going back to your main question though, for me, I think what I’m really super passionate about, obviously, my goal is to win more Super Bowls and my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple. And so, there’s nothing really else other than that.”