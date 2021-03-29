Insider Gives Promising Update on Russell Wilson’s Talks with Seahawks

Much has been made about Russell Wilson’s relationship with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, and it did not help that his agent Mark Rodgers floated four destinations that the quarterback would sign off on being traded. The Seahawks appear to be trying to patch things up with their franchise quarterback both with roster moves and conversations behind the scenes. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is “hearing Wilson’s frustrations.”

“Maybe Chicago reverses course and Seattle moves on from Wilson for a franchise reset sparked by draft capital,” Fowler detailed. “But things seem to be trending in a good direction with Wilson, who has had positive correspondence with coach Pete Carroll. One source said Carroll is hearing Wilson’s frustrations.”

Wilson Has Been Co-Signing the Seahawks’ Recent Roster Moves on Social Media

It may seem like a small thing, but Wilson is back to cheering on the Seahawks’ roster moves on social media. The quarterback is also ending his videos with his signature “Go Hawks.” This is what following an NFL quarterback in 2021 looks like, especially after publicly criticizing the organization. The two parties appear to be in the marriage counseling phase of their relationship with the Seahawks hoping things will be smoothed over by the time the season starts.

“LETS GOOO!!! @Carlos_Dunlap Back!” Wilson tweeted after the Seahawks re-signed Carlos Dunlap.

Wilson also had several tweets about the return of Chris Carson. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Wilson recruited Carson to re-sign with the Seahawks instead of joining the Jets, Panthers or Patriots who all showed an interest in the running back.

“Quarterback Russell Wilson worked hard in recent days to try to convince Carson to re-sign, sources told ESPN,” Henderson noted.

The Seahawks Quarterback Has Not Expanded His Trade List

Wilson’s original list of four approved teams have all mostly moved in different directions. The Seahawks quarterback has a no-trade clause and would have to sign off on any potential deal. The Bears signed Andy Dalton after the Seahawks turned down multiple offers from Chicago.

Dallas re-signed Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension, while the Saints inked both Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston to new deals. Finally, the Raiders appear poised to ride with Derek Carr as their starter for 2021. Fowler reported that Wilson has not expanded his trade list and has been pleased with the Seahawks’ recent roster moves, including signing former Rams tight end Gerald Everett.

“Russell Wilson has no immediate plans to expand his potential trade list of four teams, according to a source, and he’s remained firm on his stance that he wants to remain in Seattle — but on the right terms,” Fowler explained. “That’s why last week can be considered a victory for Seattle. Wilson noticed Seattle’s free-agent work, signing talented tight end Gerald Everett, acquiring Jackson via trade and reaching a two-year extension with running back Chris Carson.”

The Seahawks still have some work to do to rebuild the team’s offensive line but already pulled off a trade with the Raiders for veteran guard Gabe Jackson. It will be worth watching how Wilson continues to react to the remainder of the Seahawks’ offseason.