Russell Wilson Turns Heads After Pro-Seahawks Tweet

It is a small thing but Russell Wilson recently sent out a positive message related to the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson retweeted highlights of Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and added a message of support.

“No one better!!! @Bwagz,” Wilson noted on Twitter.

Wilson has been active on social media but there has been no mention of the Seahawks since his agent Mark Rodgers gave ESPN’s Adam Schefter a list of four potential trade destinations. The Seahawks quarterback has been otherwise silent about the team since his media tour detailing his frustrations with the Seahawks as trade rumors continue to swirl. Wilson’s tweet is more related to a teammate than the Seahawks as a whole, but it is at least a move in a positive direction.

NFL Insider Puts the Chances of a Wilson Trade at 40 Percent

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer estimates the chances of the Seahawks trading Wilson are 40 percent. Breer added that he believes Wilson has already signed his final contract in Seattle. The Seahawks quarterback is currently under contract through 2023 and has a no trade clause which allows him to nix any potential deal.

“I’ve been asked a lot this week if Seattle will trade Wilson this offseason,” Breer noted. “My answer was 95% no and 5% yes a few weeks ago, but I’m around 60-40 now. I do believe Wilson has likely signed his final contract as a Seahawk, absent something changing, and that if the Seahawks come to that determination, they’d deal him before the end of it. I’m just not sure Seattle will do it now unless a trade brings an easy path to replacing him.”

If Seahawks fans are looking for any signs of optimism, new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron appears to have Wilson’s seal of approval. It is a big reason Breer believes Wilson may not be traded before this season.

“To me, the tell that it might not happen this year (or at least that it wasn’t part of any initial plan) is how the hire of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron went,” Breer added. “And it’s not that the highly-thought-of ex-Rams assistant was the pick. He’s well-regarded and worthy of the job regardless. More so, it was that Seattle involved Wilson in the process.”

An NFL Insider Describes Wilson’s Relationship with the Seahawks as ‘Frosty’

One of Wilson’s trade options has already been eliminated after the Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a long-term deal. Prescott has a no-trade clause and could veto any potential deal to the Seahawks. Wilson also mentioned the Saints, Raiders and Bears on his list of approved destinations.

“If you think that that [trade list] is normal for a player who wants to stay with his current team to put out publicly, you are vastly misreading the situation,” NFL Network’s Mike Silver recently stated on NFL Now. “Doesn’t mean Russell Wilson couldn’t have a change of heart, but right now it is absolutely frosty and this is a fluid situation. I think we’ll have a lot more resolution by next week.”

