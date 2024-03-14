Seahawks Turn Heads With Trade for 25-TD Starting Quarterback: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have a new quarterback after striking a surprising trade with the Washington Commanders for Sam Howell. The Commanders are moving on from Howell as the team holds the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

“Another QB trade: Commanders are sending last year’s starter Sam Howell to the Seahawks in a pick swap, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed in a March 14, 2024 message on X. “Trade:🏈Seahawks receive Howell, a fourth-round pick (No. 102), a sixth (No. 179). 🏈Commanders receive a third (No. 78) and a fifth (No. 152).”

The Seahawks land a quarterback who started all 17 games for the Commanders last season with essentially two pick swaps. Seattle is moving out of the third round to the fourth (from No. 78 to No. 102). The same is true in the fifth round as Seattle moves down from No. 152 to the sixth round at No. 179.

Howell combined for a total of 26 touchdowns for the Commanders in 2023, 21 passing TDs with 5 rushing scores. The signal-caller threw for 3,946 yards while completing 63.4%.

The biggest area of concern for Howell is the 21 interceptions last season. Howell is also a threat with his legs adding 48 carries for 253 rushing yards in 2023.

Seahawks News : Head Coach Mike Macdonald Has Been Non-Committal to Geno Smith as the Team’s QB1

It will be worth watching to see how new head coach Mike Macdonald handles the quarterback position moving forward. Macdonald has been non-committal to Geno Smith as the starter throughout the offseason.

The news comes after the team’s previous QB2 Drew Lock signed with the New York Giants in free agency. This is not the kind of trade made for starter-level compensation, but it is worth noting the Seahawks gave up assets to land another quarterback.

Seattle has now traded second and third-round picks in the upcoming draft. The Seahawks traded away their second rounder as part of the Leonard Williams trade. Seattle still has a third-round selection (No. 81) as the lone remaining asset from the Russell Wilson deal.

Seahawks Rumors: Who Will Be the Seahawks Starting Quarterback?

Even with Macdonald being mum on Smith’s role, it would be a surprise if the two-time Pro Bowler is not the starting quarterback in Week 1. That said, if Smith has a slow start out of the gate, this move for Howell puts more pressure on the veteran than having Lock as the backup.

The Seahawks gave up draft capital for Howell rather than simply signing a veteran quarterback. Hours before the trade, Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that Howell was a player the Seahawks had an interest in during the 2022 NFL draft.

“So Arizona traded away a receiver for Ridder… I am very curious what Washington wants for Sam Howell, who I was told the Seahawks liked in draft a few years ago,” Smith pondered with a March 14 message on X. “They chose not to go with a QB, but organization thinks highly of him. Possible trade target?”

Howell still has two seasons remaining on a team-friendly four-year, $4 million rookie contract. The quarterback has a reasonable $985,000 salary in 2024 along with a $1 million cap hit.