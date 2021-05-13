Seahawks 2021 Schedules Sets Up Rematch With Former NFC West Rival

The NFL released all 32 regular-season schedules on Wednesday, setting up the biggest season yet. There are several high-profile games on the Seattle Seahawks schedule, including a rematch with a former NFC West rival. Jared Goff will return to Lumen Field in Week 17.

Once the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Goff spent the first five years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. He faced off with the Seahawks several times, posting a record of 6-4. The list includes a 30-20 win that moved the Rams on to the NFC divisional round. Goff did not start the playoff game, but he led the team to a win in relief of an injured John Wolford.

Now, however, Goff is the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions following an offseason trade that sent him to Motor City. Matthew Stafford, the former first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, is now the main man in Los Angeles. The Seahawks will get their first glimpse of Stafford in a yellow and blue uniform when the Rams visit Lumen Field in Week 5. This game will headline Thursday Night Football.

The Seahawks and Goff had several memorable battles

Given Russell Wilson and Goff’s talent, there was an expectation that the two quarterbacks would combine for a multitude of big plays. The two quarterbacks experienced their fair share of struggles against opposing defenses, but they also put on some shows.

For example, the Rams and Seahawks faced off on Nov. 11, 2018, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. A shootout ensued as Goff threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns while Wilson threw for 176 yards and three scores of his own. The Seahawks quarterback also rushed for 92 yards during the 36-31 loss.

Another example of the high-powered matchups is a 2019 game in Seattle. Goff threw for 395 yards and one touchdown during the game, but he also threw an interception. Wilson, on the other hand, threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns en route to a 30-29 win.

Now that Goff is with another team, there are questions about how he will perform with a new cast of surrounding talent. He will no longer throw to Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson. Instead, he will partner with TJ Hockenson, Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, and Geronimo Allison. All of these players have considerable talent, but there are also injury concerns. Williams, in particular, missed the entire 2020 season due to a torn labrum.

Stafford has less success against the Seattle Seahawks

The new Los Angeles Rams quarterback has fewer starts against the Seattle Seahawks. The two teams have only faced off five times since he entered the league and donned the silver and blue. Stafford first took on the Seahawks as a rookie, throwing for two touchdowns and five interceptions while Matt Hasselbeck led the home team to a 32-20 win.

Stafford performed better in his second start against the Seahawks. He led the Lions to a 28-24 win at Ford Field, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another. He found wide receiver Titus Young for a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Since that wild game in Detroit, the Seahawks have been on the winning side of games against Stafford. The defense held the quarterback to only two touchdowns and one interception in three games while winning by double digits in two of them. A 52-yard field goal by Stephen Hauschka served as the deciding factor.

