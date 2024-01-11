Ex-Seahawks Super Bowl Champ Lands With Dolphins Before Start of Playoffs

A former Seattle Seahawks veteran has found a new home just before the start of the NFL playoffs.

Bruce Irvin, who is best known for his stints with the Seahawks, including his role on the team’s Super Bowl squad during the 2013 season, is signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

“The Dolphins are signing two more veteran pass rushers: Bruce Irvin to the active roster and Malik Reed to the practice squad, per sources,” writes Pelissero. “So after a crazy run of injuries, Miami adds Justin Houston, Irvin and Reed days before a wild-card playoff game at Kansas City.”

Why Dolphins Are Signing Bruce Irvin for Playoffs

The signing of Irvin — along with former Pro Bowler Justin Houston — is occurring due to the Dolphins’ rash of injuries on the defensive front. Not only are their top pass-rushers, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, already done for the season due to injuries, Andrew Van Ginkel and Cameron Goode are also sidelined for this weekend’s playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite signing with the Dolphins just days prior to their away playoff matchup in Arrowhead, Irvin is confident he can contribute.

Via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN:

“I’m a dog … I might be 36 but I don’t play like it,” said Irvin on Wednesday, January 10.

Irvin also revealed why he’s still playing at the age of 36 and joining the Dolphins for their playoff run.

Via Omar Kelly:

“At this point in my career I’m playing for the love. It isn’t about the money,” Irvin said.

Bruce Irvin Had 3 Different Stints With Seahawks

The 36-year-old Irvin has had three different stints with the Seahawks, most recently spending time with the team during the 2022 season. During the 2022 season, Irvin actually started 10 of his 11 games at linebacker, racking up 28 tackles with 3.5 sacks.

During his initial stint in Seattle — from 2012 until 2015 — Irvin helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory and another Super Bowl appearance at the conclusion of the 2014 season. He actually ranked second on the team in sacks with eight during his rookie season in 2012 before posting two sacks in 12 starts during the 2013 season and 6.5 sacks in 13 starts during the 2014 season.

Irvin also re-joined the Seahawks for the 2020 season — his second stint with the team — before suffering a torn ACL in Week 2.

Over the course of his six seasons spent in Seattle, Irvin holds career totals of 25.5 sacks and 166 tackles with 61 quarterback hits in 71 games and 49 starts.

Irving more recently spent time with the Detroit Lions, appearing in two games while racking up a sack during the 2023 season with them. However, he was inactive during most of the time he was in Detroit after signing with them in November and was finally released earlier this month.

During his 12 seasons in the NFL, Irvin has posted 56.6 sacks, 344 tackles and 131 quarterback hits in 140 games and 103 starts during stints with the Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Lions. He also co-led the NFL in forced fumbles (six) during the 2016 season.