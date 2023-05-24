Seahawks Could Sign Most Athletic QB From 2022 NFL Draft Class: Report

The Seattle Seahawks could land the most athletic quarterback from the 2022 NFL Draft.

As reported by The Score’s Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks hosted quarterback E.J. Perry for a workout. Perry is notable because he scored the top athleticism score of any quarterback at the 2022 NFL Combine.

“Former Texans and Jaguars QB E.J. Perry worked out for the Seahawks, source tells

theScore,” wrote Schultz on Tuesday, May 23. “Perry was a 2x All-Ivy League performer at Brown and was the Offensive MVP of the ShrineBowl. He also had the top athleticism test score out of any QB at the Combine.”

How E.J. Perry Graded as Top Athletic QB at 2022 Combine

To understand how well Perry graded when it pertains to athleticism at the 2022 NFL Combine, the Brown alum scored a 9.43 RAS out of a possible 10.0. Of quarterbacks graded between 1987 and 2022, Perry ranks 50th out of 859 graded quarterbacks.

#3 #RAS QB 2022 EJ Perry IV is a QB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.43 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 50 out of 859 QB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/BRiCHMlcnN #RAS pic.twitter.com/7bvxTuRrPI — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 13, 2022

The 24-year-old Perry had a notable collegiate career after transferring from Boston College to Brown. He was named a First-Team All-Ivy League selection during the 2019 and 2021 seasons. He was also named the offensive MVP of the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl after completing 13-of-18 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns.

While Perry has yet to spend time on an active roster, he has been signed to contracts by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. Perry spent the entire 2022 season on the Jaguars’ practice squad.

It’s worth noting that the Seahawks currently feature three quarterbacks on the roster in starter Geno Smith, backup Drew Lock and undrafted free agent signee Holton Ahlers. While Seattle carried only two quarterbacks on it roster last season, the NFL’s new rule allowing teams to dress a third quarterback on game day may lead to the Seahawks looking for a third quarterback.

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times notes that the Seahawks could bring in Perry to compete with Ahlers for the third quarterback spot.

“Seahawks have rookie UDFA Holton Ahlers behind Geno Smith and Drew Lock, but may want to add competition for the third QB spot,” wrote Condotta on Tuesday, May 23.

As noted by Tim Weaver of Seahawks Wire, Perry’s best trait is his athleticism while his flaw is his average-at-best arm strength.

“The scouting report on Perry mentions his quick release and ability to run, but also notes average-at-best arm strength,” writes Weaver. “His best selling point is his athleticism. At the 2022 scouting combine, he posted a 4.65 second 40-yard dash, a 34.5″ vertical and a 4.18 second 20-yard shuttle.”

Considering the added importance of a third quarterback this season, the Seahawks could place an increased emphasis on the third quarterback job entering training camp.

Seahawks Re-Sign cornerback Artie Burns

Seattle is bringing back a veteran cornerback.

As reported by Condotta, the Seahawks are re-signing Artie Burns. Burns appeared in just three games with Seattle last season despite being on the active roster for the entire 2022 season.

“The Seahawks on Monday re-signed veteran cornerback Artie Burns, who spent all of last season on the team’s active roster but played just 16 snaps,” wrote Condotta on Monday, May 22. “All came in a Week Five loss at New Orleans. Burns played in two other games on special teams but was inactive for Seattle’s other 14 games and the playoff loss to the 49ers.”

The signing of Burns gives the Seahawks 10 cornerbacks on its roster.