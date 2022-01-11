Seahawks Quarterback Arrested, Charged With Suspicion of DUI

A Seattle Seahawks veteran was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

As reported by the Associated Press, Geno Smith was arrested on suspicion of DUI at 2:10 a.m. according to King County Records. Smith was arrested in Arizona following the team’s season-ending victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The 31-year-old quarterback was arrested by Washington State Patrol. No other information was available upon reports of Smith’s arrest.

“Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation. I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained,” Smith’s attorney Jon Fox said.

The nine-year veteran saw action in four games and three starts in the wake of Russell Wilson’s finger injury in Week 6. The former second-round draft selection threw five touchdowns against just one interception while completing 68.4% of his passes. His 103.0 quarterback rating was the highest of his career.

Smith spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Jets, starting 27 games over his first two seasons. He has since had stints with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers before signing with the Seahawks in 2019.

Huard: Carroll Found Answers for Seahawks’ Woes

The Seahawks may have ended their 2021 season with a 7-10 campaign. It’s the first losing season of the Pete Carroll/Russell Wilson era and their first non-playoff season since 2017.

However, Seattle ended 2021 on a hot streak of sorts. Seattle ended the season with a big win over the playoff-bound Arizona Cardinals along with a victory over the Detroit Lions in the previous week.

Former Seahawks quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Brock Huard believes Carroll found answers that ownership needed to see.

Huard stated the following on Monday, January 10 during a segment on 710 ESPN Seattle’s Mike Salk Show.

“There were many Sundays following many games where he did not have answers,” Huard said, “to one point where he walked out (on a press conference) and had to come back into the room realizing that ‘That is not the way I’m going to conduct my business.’ But he didn’t have answers for what was wrong with their team. He could not speak to it. And that was, I think, the most alarming to ownership and to others.”

“I think after the (Cardinals) game, it was very clear – ‘We do have answers,’” he said. “The last six weeks have shown that very clearly, and the answers are the balance that (the Seahawks) need.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Carroll: ‘It’s Really An Exciting Time for Us’

There’s much uncertainty regarding Carroll’s future — along with Wilson.

However, the long-time Seahawks head coach has stressed time and time again that Seattle doesn’t need a rebuild — they need to reload for next season.

“I think it’s right there. I mean, I wouldn’t want to play us right now if I was another team,” Carroll said on Monday, via 710 ESPN Seattle. “I think we have the elements that make you really dangerous that you can’t pinpoint where you’ve got to stop us … I think it’s really an exciting time for us. I’m really pleased that we finished with a real clear illustration of who we are.”

We’ll see which direction the Seahawks head into for the 2022 season. But with Carroll under contract through the 2025 season and Wilson under contract through 2023, it’s very possible Seattle runs it back — again.