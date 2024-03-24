Seahawks’ Geno Smith Sends 3-Word Message on His Performance

Geno Smith is still not satisfied of his performance over the past two seasons.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has enjoyed two of the best seasons of his career since 2022. Smith has played in two Pro Bowls and actually ranks among the top quarterbacks in the NFC in multiple major passing categories, including passing yards (second), completion percentage (third), passing touchdowns (third) and INT percentage (fifth).

However, Smith still doesn’t believe that’s good enough. The 33-year-old quarterback responded over social media after seeing those statistics and he had a blunt three-word message.

“Not good enough,” Smith wrote on Sunday, March 24. “I’m more motivated than I’ve ever been in my life.”

Seahawks Commit to Geno Smith as Starting QB for 2024

Smith has served as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback since the 2022 season, leading them to a winning record in both years while also guiding them to a playoff berth at the conclusion of 2022.

Even though Smith has done a solid job as the starting quarterback of the Seahawks, his future as the starting quarterback was in question entering the offseason. Seattle moved on from longtime head coach Pete Carroll and hired Mike Macdonald as its new head coach.

At the beginning of the offseason, Macdonald refused to commit to Smith as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

However, he has since changed his tune. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Macdonald views Smith as the starting quarterback entering the 2024 season. The comments come shortly after the Seahawks acquired former Washington Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell via trade.

“I’ve talked to Geno about it,” said Macdonald. “Very confident in Geno. Geno’s going to be our starter. Sam knows he’s going to be our backup, but Sam is a great young player, and he’s got a really bright future that we believe in.”

Smith — who began his career as a starter with the New York Jets in 2013 before starting just five games in seven seasons between 2015 and 2021 — has gained the respect of Macdonald for his resilience.

“That resonates with a lot of our stories, having gone through a lot of trials and tribulations and finding his stride here in the last few years,” Macdonald said of Smith. “And then going against him, obviously his track record the last couple years and the stats he’s been able to put up, his poise, his leadership, obviously his capability throwing the football, and our relationship is just getting started to grow.”

Why Geno Smith Doesn’t Have Strong Hold on Job for 2024

The 23-year-old Howell started all 17 games last season. He showed some bright spots during his first season as starter and actually led the NFL in passing yards through November. However, he also showed just as many negatives — if not more — than he did positives. Howell led the NFL with 21 interceptions and 65 sacks taken. For perspective, that was the fourth-highest sack total taken in NFL history.

While Smith has been solid and steady, he did show a regression in 2023 compared to 2022. His numbers across the board — touchdowns, completion percentage and passing yards — all declined. Most important of all, the Seahawks missed the playoffs in 2023.

Seattle may be declaring Smith its starter entering 2024, but it’s clear that he won’t have as much leeway as he had when Drew Lock was the backup quarterback. The fact that it took this long for the Seahawks to commit to him as starter combined with the fact that they acquired a young starting quarterback means Smith could be benched if his play falters this season.