Former Seahawks Veteran WR Signs With Titans: Report

It looks like Golden Tate is taking his talents to Tennessee.

As the Tennessee Titans continue to deal with injuries to their wide receivers — A.J. Brown exited the Week 11 matchup versus the Houston Texans due to a chest injury — they’ve made a move. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Titans are signing Golden Tate to the practice squad.

Tate is actually returning home. The 33-year-old receiver was born and grew up in Tennessee before attending college at Notre Dame.

During an interview back in June, he spoke of his desire to return home and play football.

“I would love to go back home to Tennessee,” Tate said. “Indy, over with Carson Wentz. Obviously, the L.A. Rams would be fantastic with Stafford. I had my best years with Stafford. I really like the entire NFC West to be honest.”

Tate Won Super Bowl XLVIII With Seahawks

The 12-year veteran was originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played his first four years in Seattle, eventually emerging as a full-time starter during Russell Wilson’s first season in 2012.

His best season in Seattle came in 2013 when he caught 64 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns as the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos.

Tate took his talents to the Detroit Lions during the offseason and emerged as a Pro Bowl player that season. He posted his best season to date with 99 catches for 1,331 yards opposite Hall-of-Fame receiver Calvin Johnson.

The veteran receiver has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants in recent years. He holds career statistics of 695 catches for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Seahawks Offense is ‘Broken Beyond Repair’

The Seahawks’ offense is stagnant right now, to say the least.

Seattle currently ranks 25th in scoring with just 19.4 points per game. Former quarterback and current NFL Network analyst David Carr goes so far as to describe the Seahawks’ offense as “broken beyond repair.”

“It doesn’t matter if you have great receivers like (DK) Metcalf or (Tyler) Lockett — if the scheme isn’t aiding the quarterback or juiced with enough creativity, there will be issues. And that’s what we’re seeing,” Carr wrote. “Wilson has lost the last two games and has yet to throw a touchdown pass since returning from injury. The entire unit has failed to find any sort of rhythm or balance. With the Seahawks’ offense at odds with itself, all parties involved must take a step back and get on the same page. There’s no room for error at this stage — and even then, it might be too late in the season to really make a difference.”

Wilson’s return to the lineup in Week 10 hasn’t done anything to solve the Seahawks’ offensive issues; in fact, the unit has become worse.

Over the past two games, the Seahawks have scored a total of 13 points (6.5 points per game). During Wilson’s three missed starts, the Geno-Smith led Seahawks scored a total of 61 points (20.3 points per game).

At 3-7, the Seahawks’ chances at a playoff berth are declining by the week. Considering the defense actually ranks seventh in the league in points allowed per game (20.9 points), the offense has to pick things up if Seattle has any chance of turning this season around.