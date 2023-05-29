Seahawks Have Chance to Land Speedy Leading Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks could have their eyes on a notable speedy wide receiver.

As the XFL tweeted out on their latest list of players receiving NFL tryouts, Seattle Sea Dragons receiver Jahcour Pearson is receiving a tryout with the Seahawks.

Jahcour Pearson Outperformed Josh Gordon During XFL Season

The 5-foot-7, 180-pound Pearson is notable because he led the XFL in both receptions (60) and receiving yards (670) in 10 games. Pearson’s strong debut season in the XFL garnered him Offensive Player of the Year honors.

What’s also notable is that Pearson played alongside former Seahawks receiver and Pro Bowler Josh Gordon with the Sea Dragons and outperformed him. Gordon caught just 38 passes for 540 receiving yards last season.

As noted by SB Nation’s Mookie Alexander, Pearson’s size and speed makes him a natural fit as a slot option.

“At just 5’7 and a shade under 180 pounds, Pearson is obviously meant to be a slot option,” writes Alexander. “His ability to generate yards after catch and get open at all levels of the field made him someone I was personally intrigued by, and even if the Seahawks pass on Pearson post-tryout I believe Jahcour will wind up on an NFL roster entering the preseason.”

Why Jahcour Pearson Could Earn a Spot on Seahawks Roster

Outside of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the rest of the Seahawks’ receiver spots are up for grabs. In fact, Seattle’s next receivers on the depth chart — Dee Eskridge and Dareke Young — combined for just nine receptions and 82 yards last season.

As The Athletic’s Mike Jones recently wrote, the Seahawks could soon move on from Eskridge.

“Eskridge, a 2021 second-round pick, was supposed to team with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf to give the Seahawks a strong trio of pass catchers,” Jones wrote on May 22, 2023. “But in two seasons, Eskridge has only 17 catches for 122 yards and one touchdown. He needs a strong offseason showing, or the Seahawks could be ready to move on after drafting Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 in April.”

In other words, Pearson could stand a legitimate chance of not only being signed by the Seahawks, but also competing for a roster spot behind the likes of Metcalf, Lockett and Smith-Njigba.

As Pro Football Network’s BJ Rudell details, Pearson reportedly ran a 4.28 40-yard dash under Sea Dragons head coach Jim Haslett’s watch.

“Despite operating in arguably the XFL’s most talented receiving corps, he’s stood out as his team’s top offensive weapon while impressively reeling in 73% of his targets,” writes Rudell. “Head coach Jim Haslett recently timed Pearson at a 4.28 40-yard dash. Assuming that’s accurate, and given what we’ve seen on film, he merits a long look in the NFL this preseason.”

As noted by Adam Hulse of SportsKeeda, Pearson’s official 40-yard-dash time at the Ole Miss Pro Day was 4.42 seconds. While that’s not quite as fast as the timed speed from Haslett, it’s still speedy by NFL standards.

“While he didn’t attend the 2022 NFL Combine, Pearson did work out during the Ole Miss Pro Day in an attempt to help his draft stock,” writes Hulse. “While he ran a solid 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash, that’s a long way from the blazing 4.28 that Haslett rumored to clock him at.”

We’ll see if Pearson can earn a contract with the Seahawks, but if he can land a deal, he has an opportunity to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.