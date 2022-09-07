Seahawks Predicted to Enter Trade Race for Athletic Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks could be in the market for an athletic young receiver.

As noted by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Seahawks could be a potential landing spot for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims. Seattle is one of two teams — the other being the Minnesota Vikings — who are considered a “best” fit for the 24-year-old receiver. Mims requested a trade from the Jets just prior to the end of the preseason.

Knox explains that the Seahawks could take a “flier” on the disgruntled receiver.

“The Minnesota Vikings and the Seahawks seem to be the two most logical landing spots for Mims,” says Knox.

“Seattle, as we’ve already mentioned, could be keen to take a flier on a developmental player who hasn’t panned out elsewhere,” Knox continued.

Mims is Buried on Jets’ Depth Chart

Mims is a former second-round draft selection who just hasn’t “panned out,” as Knox mentions. The third-year receiver has yet to catch a touchdown pass over the course of his first two seasons and has just 31 receptions for 490 yards to his name.

The situation isn’t going to get any better for Mims this season considering how crowded the Jets’ receiver situation is. Ahead of Mims on the depth chart are starting receivers Elijah Moore and Corey Davis along with rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson.

“It’s just time,” Mims’ agent, Ron Slavin, said of his client’s trade request (via NFL Media). “Denzel tried in good faith, but it’s clear he does not have a future with the Jets. Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them.”

During his final preseason game versus the New York Giants — just after making his trade request — Mims led all receivers with seven catches for 102 yards and one touchdown. However, he did not play with the first-team offense.

The Seahawks could benefit from the addition of Mims considering his speed — 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL combine back in 2020 — and because Seattle may be lacking a slot receiver. The Seahawks recently released former slot man Freddie Swain during 53-man roster cuts.

Seahawks Previously Showed Interest in Mims Trade

As noted by Connor Hughes of SNY TV, Seattle — along with three other teams — had prior discussions with the Jets regarding a possible trade for Mims.

“The Vikings, Cowboys and Seahawks, along with the Panthers, called the Jets about trading for WR Denzel Mims, sources tell SNYtv,” reported Hughes on Wednesday, August 31. “The Jets asking price was a 4th round pick. No team was willing to offer that, so Jets kept Mims.”

Knox argues that the fourth-round draft pick demand could be lowered if Mims continues to be a non-factor for the Jets this season.

“If it’s just a matter of compensation, that issue could change dramatically as we get into the regular season,” says Knox. “If teams become desperate for receiver help, that fourth-round price tag might not seem so steep. At the same time, the Jets could lower their asking price if Mims continues to be an offensive non-factor.”

Considering the Seahawks are in a rebuilding mode of sorts, trade a lower draft pick for a potential playmaker in Mims could pay dividends in the years ahead.