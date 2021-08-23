Seahawks Reach 80-Player Limit Ahead of Tuesday Deadline

For the second week in a row, the Seattle Seahawks have made the necessary roster moves ahead of the Tuesday deadline. The defending NFC West champions have reached the 80-player limit with a flurry of moves on Monday, Aug. 23.

The team actually began the process on Sunday, Aug. 22, by waiving tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson. The former undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Tennessee turned heads for the wrong reasons during a loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday, Aug. 21. He played 35 snaps and accounted for multiple penalties. According to reporter Gregg Bell, the list includes a facemask and two holding calls.

The Seahawks continued to make roster moves on Monday, placing linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven and receiver John Ursua on Injured Reserve. Both men suffered torn ACLs during the loss to the Broncos. The team then reached the 80-man limit by waiving quarterback Alex McGough and defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore.

There is one more preseason game remaining before the Seahawks have to settle on the opening-day roster. The team will host the Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 28, before whittling the roster down to 53 players.

McGough Struggled With Turnovers vs the Broncos

The second preseason game served as the best opportunity for McGough to put some distance between himself and free-agent addition Sean Mannion in the battle for the third quarterback spot. Neither Russell Wilson nor Geno Smith played during the blowout loss, giving both men ample opportunities to showcase their skills.

Mannion turned in a steady, albeit uninspiring, performance on Aug. 21. He completed 13 of his 23 passes for 118 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. However, he avoided any critical mistakes.

McGough, on the other hand, struggled throughout the loss. He threw an interception to Justin Simmons in the first quarter and then lost a fumble after a sack by Jonathon Cooper. He then committed another turnover after throwing an interception to DeShawn Williams. McGough only attempted 13 passes, completing nine for 91 yards and the two interceptions.

Ursua Confirmed He Suffered a Torn ACL

The former Hawaii receiver tied for the team lead in receptions on Aug. 21, catching three passes for 34 yards. However, he left the game early after injuring his knee while running a route. According to Gregg Bell of the “Tacoma News Tribune,” Ursua then took to Instagram after the game to reveal that he had torn his ACL and would miss the remainder of the season.

“So for all of those asking, last night I tore my ACL, so I’ll be out for the season,” Ursua said during an Instagram Live session. “But it’s all right. I’ll be back. Had fun playing out there, fun catching some balls, making some plays. Good vibes. Appreciated it.”

Ursua previously missed more than half of the 2017 season of his college career after tearing his ACL. He only appeared in six games and registered 47 catches for 667 yards and five touchdowns.

Ursua returned to the team in 2018 and turned in the best statistical season of his college career. He suited up for 13 games and caught 89 passes for 1,343 yards and 16 touchdowns. This performance led to the Seahawks trading back into the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft to select him.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the loss to the Broncos that both Ursua and Burr-Kirven would likely miss almost all of the season if not all of it. The coach also referred to both injuries as “serious knee injuries.”

