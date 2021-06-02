NFL Analyst: Patriots Cornerback Best Trade Option for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 NFL Draft with precious few picks, walking away with a wide receiver, a defensive back, and an offensive lineman. The moves added depth to the roster, but an NFL analyst is calling for the Seahawks to pursue a top defensive option. Sports Illustrated called for the team to acquire Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Corbin K. Smith penned an article for the outlet that addressed the constant rumors of Richard Sherman returning to the Pacific Northwest. This move is still possible, but Smith explained that the Seahawks should shift their focus east toward Foxborough. The reason is that the two-time All-Pro cornerback is a legitimate trade target.

“Gilmore, who captured NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, has been at the center of trade speculation throughout the offseason,,” Smith wrote in the article for Sports Illustrated. “The 30-year old defender will be entering the final year of his contract and to this point, New England hasn’t engaged in extension negotiations with him.”

Smith continued and addressed the amount of compensation required to acquire the four-time Pro Bowl corner. “The sticking point, of course, would be if the Patriots actually intend to move him and what they would ask for in return. If Gilmore was coming off an All-Pro season, they would have significantly more leverage trying to trade him. But considering he missed time due to injury and wasn’t at his best in 2020 coupled with the fact his contract expires next March, they might have a difficult time receiving desired compensation from another team.”

Gilmore Dealt With Multiple Issues in 2020

The reigning 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore entered the COVID-altered season with a reputation as one of the league’s best players. However, he dealt with multiple issues in 2020 that derailed his campaign. He tested positive for COVID-19 and missed multiple games. He then underwent surgery to repair a partially-torn quadriceps and missed the final two weeks.

Despite dealing with missed time, Gilmore still produced against top wide receivers. He only allowed one touchdown in coverage during the 2020 season, giving up a score to Seahawks star DK Metcalf. He also registered three passes defensed and one forced fumble. According to Pro Football Reference, Gilmore allowed a completion percentage of 57.1 and an average yards-per-reception of 11.6

For comparison, the standout cornerback allowed 11.7 yards-per-reception during his Defensive Player of the Year-winning season. Opposing quarterbacks only completed 50.5% of their throws against him. Gilmore also showed his abilities as a tackler, dropping his yards after contact allowed from 217 total to 116.

The Seahawks Are Rebuilding the Secondary

Following the 2020 season, the Seattle Seahawks lost an important member of the secondary. Standout cornerback Shaquill Griffin headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars after posting a career-high three interceptions and making a name as one of the league’s most consistent defenders.

When he left for Duval County, the Seahawks responded by signing former 49ers starter Ahkello Witherspoon. They later added former Colts starter Pierre Desir. These two veterans joined a secondary that already includes DJ Reed and Tre Flowers. The Seahawks also selected former Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown with the 137th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Head coach Pete Carroll met with media members after the draft and explained that Brown will start his career lining up against outside receivers due to his experience in college. Though he added that Reed and other cornerbacks have played both outside and inside while finding success in the team’s defensive scheme.

While Carroll expressed optimism about Brown’s ability to compete early during his NFL career, adding Gilmore to the secondary would give the defense a proven veteran with the ability to shut down some of the NFL’s best wide receivers. Although general manager John Schneider will have to figure out the best compensation for the Patriots in order to swing a deal. The Seahawks do not have a first-round pick in 2022 due to the Jamal Adams trade, but the team has multiple others in rounds two through seven.

