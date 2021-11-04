Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Linked as Possible Trade Target of NFC Rival

Could Russell Wilson really be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles? According to one NFL insider, it’s a possibility.

During an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast on Tuesday, November 2, ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen explains why the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is a realistic trade target for Philadelphia.

“Well, yes, I can,” Mortensen said on Wilson possibly landing with the Eagles. “I know Jalen and I hope he is the guy but so far they’re not convinced. He has the rest of the year to persuade them, convince them that he’s the guy. And, let’s face it, you still get to the point where, hey, listen, Russell Wilson we believe is a future Hall of Famer and still in his prime. So, if you have a chance to get that type of player, you get that type of player.”

Eagles Have Draft Pick Capital to Acquire a Star Player

The Eagles could have as many as three first-round draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The overload of top-flight draft picks gives Philadelphia the ammunition needed for a possible trade acquisition involving Wilson.

If Carson Wentz — who the Eagles traded to the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason — plays at least 75% of the snaps this season, the second-round pick becomes a first-round pick.

Mortensen stresses why this is key in a possible deal for the 32-year-old quarterback.

“And I think the Philadelphia Eagles, as you know, sitting there, if they get that pick from the Colts with Carson Wentz, that second-round pick becomes a one if he plays 75% of the plays … the Eagles have a cachet of first-round draft picks and there’s no question in my mind that Russell Wilson would top their list,” says Mortensen. “And as you know you and you might’ve reported this first, the Eagles, when Russell Wilson came out in that 2012 draft, Andy Reid was the coach, Howie Roseman was certainly in the front office, Russell Wilson was someone they thought about taking in the second round. Am I right?”

Wilson Was Topic of Trade Rumors in Offseason

Wilson was the topic of trade rumors earlier this year. The veteran quarterback reportedly said he’d be willing to waive his no-trade clause for four teams — the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders.

However, Wilson did also say that he never demanded a trade from the Seahawks.

Mortensen references the trade chatter surrounding Wilson earlier this year and how it can come up again after this season.

“Yeah, I’m going to speak to Russell Wilson first,” Mortensen said. “Because, obviously, last year you reported on the teams he would approve a trade to, which was interesting, if you know all the machinations of what’s going on there. And now we hear Pete Carroll putting a lot of love on Russell Wilson because he’s coming back from this injury and surgery on the finger. But I think it’s going to be revisited at the end of the year.”

Wilson has two years remaining on his current deal. The Seahawks are currently at a record of 3-5 with the 10th-year quarterback due to return from his finger injury in Week 10.

While the Seahawks can certainly make a playoff push with Wilson back in the fold, it’ll be interesting to see how things play out if they don’t.

The idea of Wilson — who will be 33 years old later this month — wanting to play out the remaining years of his career on a Super Bowl contender is not a far-fetched idea.

But would he welcome a trade to a rebuilding club in the Eagles?

That’s questionable. But this situation is definitely worth monitoring — especially if the Seahawks miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017.