Seahawks Reveal Severity of DK Metcalf’s Injury Following Scare

It looks like the Seattle Seahawks have avoided the worst when it comes to DK Metcalf’s injury.

After the star wide receiver was carted off of the field due to a knee injury towards the end of the first quarter of the Seahawks’ game versus the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Pete Carroll revealed the severity of Metcalf’s during his presser on Monday, October 24.

According to the Seahawks head coach, the 24-year-old receiver won’t need surgery. However, a timeline for his return is still to be determined.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

“My understanding is the plan for #Seahawks WR DK Metcalf is to rehab his knee injury — which coach Pete Carroll referred to as a patellar tendon issue — and see how the recovery goes,” says Pelissero. “No timetable for his return yet. But no surgery as of now, which is obviously good news.”

As Brandon Gustafson of Seattle Sports 710 AM noted, Caroll mentioned how Metcalf is determined to practice on Wednesday — but not sure that will happen. That would seem to indicate that the star receiver’s injury is not as bad as it initially appeared.

“Pete Carroll says they got a ‘really good report’ on DK Metcalf and that he doesn’t need surgery,” said Gustafson. “Said it’s a patellar tendon injury that may have been an older injury. Said unclear what the timeline is, but Metcalf is determined to practice Wednesday but not sure it’ll happen.”

While Metcalf’s injury timeline has yet to be officially determined, this is a huge break for the Seahawks. Seattle appears to be a playoff contender after beginning the season 4-3. They’re currently on top of the NFC West with a 4-3 record and will match up with the 6-1 New York Giants in a battle of possible playoff teams.

Through seven games this season, Metcalf leads the Seahawks with 31 catches for 428 yards and two touchdowns.

“I was just with him in the training room, and he’s really positive about it,” Carroll said on the Brock & Salk Show. “I don’t know what that means in terms of coming back and how soon and all of that, but his attitude is exactly where you would want it to be.”