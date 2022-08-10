Seahawks Sign Former Eagles Cornerback, Waive Rookie Lineman

The Seattle Seahawks are signing another cornerback in response to their wave of injuries.

As announced by the Seahawks on Wednesday, August 10, Seattle is signing cornerback Jameson Houston and releasing undrafted rookie free agent guard Keenan Forbes.

“With the Seahawks dealing with multiple injuries at cornerback, they added depth to that position group on Wednesday, signing Jameson Houston,” reported John Boyle of Seahawks.com. “Guard Keenan Forbes was waived to make room on the 90-man roster.”

Houston has appeared in three NFL games, all with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2020 season. The 26-year-old Houston is a former undrafted free agent out of the University of Baylor and played with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL last season.

Seahawks’ Cornerback Injuries Mounting Up

The Seahawks are dealing with injuries to three key corners, with Artie Burns (groin), Sidney Jones IV (concussion) and John Reid (groin) all dealing with ailments. Jones is one of the Seahawks’ starting cornerbacks while Burns had been taking reps as a starter opposite of Jones.

“Houston adds needed depth at corner heading into the preseason opener, as the Seahawks are currently without Artie Burns, who left Tuesday’s practice with a groin injury, Sidney Jones IV, who suffered a concussion last week, and John Reid, who has a groin injury,” says Boyle. “Forbes, an undrafted rookie out of Florida A&M, signed with the Seahawks last month just before the start of training camp.”

The Seahawks’ injury issues in their defensive backfield have resulted in Elijah Jones — an undrafted free agent who signed with Seattle after participating in rookie minicamp as a tryout player — receiving first-team reps, as Gregg Bell of The News Tribune noted on Tuesday, August 9.

“Artie Burns appeared to get hurt early in Seahawks practice,” says Bell. “Elijah Jones came in for Coby Bryant as LCB1. Now Bryant getting first reps as a nickel DB.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Artie Burns Drawing Rave Reviews in Training Camp

Burns — a former first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers — was signed by the Seahawks in the offseason after spending the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears. The 27-year-old Burns had drawn rave reviews thus far during training camp from Seahawks associate head coach of defense Sean Desai. Desai coached Burns in Chicago as the defensive coordinator last season.

Via Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated:

“I think Artie (Burns) has a skillset that fits a lot of schemes,” Desai said. “He’s a good cover corner and he has quick feet. His part has been learning what we are doing here. That’s been the step for him, to learn what we are doing here and the different types of things that we want to play with him in the roles that we have him in here.”

Burns started six games for the Bears last season while appearing in 39 percent of the games he played in. According to Pro Football Focus, Burns posted a 79.5 defensive grade and 85.1 grade in coverage last season. Among cornerbacks with at least 250 snaps, Burns ranked 11th in defensive grade and fifth in coverage grade.

With the Seahawks lacking in veteran defensive standouts outside of Jamal Adams, Seattle can ill-afford any injuries to their key players.

Considering it sounds like Burns might emerge as one of the Seahawks’ starting corners, Seattle will hope his injury is a minor one.