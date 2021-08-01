Seahawks Add Quarterback to a Crowded Roster: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have added a new face to the quarterback room. According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of “The Athletic,” Sean Mannion is returning to the Pacific Northwest and joining a roster that already features Geno Smith, Danny Etling, and Alex McGough. Though the Seahawks did not announce a corresponding roster move to stay beneath the player limit.

The Seahawks hosted Mannion for a workout on Monday, July 26, providing him with an opportunity to impress the coaching staff. He also worked out for the Jets and the Giants during a busy week, but head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider ensured that he remained in the NFC.

The perennial backup will now contend for a spot on the regular-season roster with Smith, Etling, and McGough. The former Jets draft pick in Smith will likely hold a slight advantage due to spending the past two seasons in the Pacific Northwest as the backup to Russell Wilson.

Mannion is the latest player to join the Seahawks at the start of training camp. The team also signed former Cardinals wide receiver Darece Roberson, giving him the chance to compete with 12 other players at the same position. The Seahawks released cornerback Saivion Smith in a corresponding move.

Mannion Has Familiarity With the New OC

While Smith has been in the Seahawks’ building for the past two seasons, he is lacking in one area compared to Mannion. The new addition to the roster spent the first four seasons of his career with the Rams, two with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, after landing with the team as a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The OC joined the AFC West rival as a tight ends coach in 2017, Mannion’s third season with the team. Waldron then landed a job as the passing game coordinator in 2018, giving him ample time to work with Jared Goff and Mannion as they prepared for each game on the schedule.

The former Oregon State quarterback headed to Minnesota at the end of the 2018 season, where he would spend the next two years. Waldron remained with the Rams as the passing game coordinator until heading to the Seahawks ahead of the 2021 season. Now the two men will reunite and continue their working relationship, at least while in training camp.

Mannion Has Primarily Spent His Career as a Backup

The 29-year-old enjoyed a strong college career at Oregon State University before heading to the NFL. He was a four-year starter for the Beavers, starting 47 games and throwing for 13,600 yards, 83 touchdowns, and 54 interceptions.

This stat line included a game against the Utah Utes in 2013 where Mannion led the Beavers to a 51-48 overtime victory. He threw for 443 yards and five touchdowns during the back-and-forth affair, ultimately tossing the game-winning score to wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

While Mannion delivered several exciting moments during his college career, he hasn’t spent much time behind center in the NFL. He has primarily been a backup in the pros for the Rams and the Vikings. Mannion is 0-2 as a starter with 384 passing yards and three interceptions to his name. Now he will try to fight for another opportunity to hit the field, albeit with the Seahawks.

