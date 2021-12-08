Seahawks Get ‘Significant’ Injury Update on Jamal Adams: Report

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will be out for the season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday, December 8, that Adams will be out for the 2021 season due to a torn labrum and additional damage to his shoulder suffered in the Seahawks’ win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“Seahawks Pro Bowl S Jamal Adams tore his labrum and suffered additional significant shoulder damage in Sunday’s win, sources say,” says Rapoport. “He’s having season-ending surgery to repair it all. Same shoulder as last year, with surgery a necessity. Adams will make a full recovery for 2022.”

The 26-year-old safety suffered a similar injury to his shoulder to his left labrum last season, but played in the postseason with the ailment. Adams posted 9.5 sacks last season en route to a Pro Bowl and an All-Pro selection.

Adams was acquired in a blockbuster deal with the New York Jets prior to the start of the 2020 season. The Seahawks gave up first-round picks in each of the 2021 and 2022 NFL drafts, a third-round pick in 2021 and safety Bradley McDougald for fourth-round pick in 2022.

Ryan Neal replaced Adams following his injury versus San Francisco and will likely fill the strong safety role for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old Neal has five career starts — four coming last season during Adams’ injury absence.

Adams Used Differently in 2021

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, the three-time All-Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year deal worth $70 million extension that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

Through 12 games this season, Adams has posted 87 tackles and two interceptions. He had been used in a different role this season, with less pass-rushing opportunities compared to last season. That’s reflected in his sack total, which is zero for the first time in his five-year career.

According to Pro Football Focus, Adams has been far better in pass coverage this season compared to his debut campaign with Seattle in 2020.

Via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times:

“Adams allowed 26 receptions on 45 targets for 252 yards and two touchdowns in 2021, for a passer rating of 69.9,” says Condotta. “That was far better than his first season with the Seahawks, when he allowed 41 receptions on 54 targets for 446 yards and three TDs and a rating of 121.7,

Saints a ‘Reasonable Landing Spot’ for Wilson

Although the Seahawks won their latest game to move to a record of 4-8, the trade chatter surrounding Russell Wilson is not dying down.

With the prospect of Wilson being traded to another team being a very real one, ESPN’s Dan Graziano is adding even more fuel to the fire by mentioning the New Orleans Saints as a “reasonable landing spot” for Wilson.

“[Sean] Payton has to be drooling at the idea of coaching a Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback just one year after losing Drew Brees to retirement,” Graziano says. “If — and that’s still a decent-sized ‘if’ — the Seahawks decide to move on from Wilson in a 2022 offseason that could see a lot of change, New Orleans is a completely reasonable landing spot.”

For those that may have forgotten, the Saints were one of four teams mentioned on Wilson’s trade wish list back in February.

While Seahawks may not want to hear it, the Saints due possess a playoff-ready roster if Wilson approves a trade to New Orleans.

If the Seahawks decide to rebuild without Pete Carroll, the Wilson-to-Saints trade rumor could become a reality.