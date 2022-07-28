Seahawks Star Out ‘Indefinitely’ With Injury: Report

The Seattle Seahawks will be missing one of their star players for the foreseeable future.

According to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will be out “indefinitely” due to his surgically repaired fingers. Adams underwent surgery on two of his fingers on his left hand. As Bell notes, Adams “didn’t feel right” after the team’s first training camp practice session on Wednesday. He missed Thursday’s practice and was nowhere near the team’s facility.

“The safety who got a record-setting $70 million contract extension to stay with Seattle last summer will be missing from the team’s training camp indefinitely,” said Bell. “After practicing Wednesday in the first workout of camp, Adams ‘didn’t feel right’ with his surgically repaired fingers from this past winter. It sounds like he will be missing for some time. Adams is off to get second opinions from doctors on what do next to relieve the discomfort.”

Carroll refused to elaborate on the severity of Adams’ injury, saying he doesn’t know how long the veteran safety will be out or if his injuries will require surgery.

“He just felt something that didn’t feel right and thought he’s got to get it checked out,” Carroll said.

Adams Dealing With Repeated Finger Injuries

Adams has been dealing with finger injuries since his arrival in Seattle in 2020. The 26-year-old revealed the severity of his middle finger injuries back in June.

“I’ll never be able to bend them fully,” said Adams on June 7. “But it is what it is. It’s for the love of the game,” he said June 7. “I’ve been going through that for two years now. My first year when I got here, I dislocated my ring finger probably about 10 times and the other one probably about 12 times, so I’ve been dealing with that. “I haven’t really said much, let everybody talk about it, whatever. But it’s good now.”

Adams Hasn’t Lived Up to Expectations

The Seahawks gave up two first-round draft picks along with safety Bradley McDougald to the New York Jets in exchange for Adams before the 2020 season. Although Adams turned in an All-Pro and Pro Bowl campaign during his first year in Seattle, he regressed during the 2021 season before a torn labrum cut his campaign short.

According to Pro Football Focus, Adams posted a 60.1 defensive grade and 47.4 grade in coverage last season. His grade in coverage ranked was among the bottom five among safeties with at least 700 snaps. During his first season in Seattle, Adams posted just a 64.2 defensive grade and 53.1 grade in coverage.

By comparison, Adams posted an 87.9 overall grade and 87.5 grade in coverage during his final season with the Jets.

Adams hasn’t lived up to his billing, especially when you consider that he signed a four-year contract worth $70 million and $38 million guaranteed — the richest contract for a safety — prior to the start of the 2021 season.

However, the last two years of his deal (2024, 2025) are worth $34 million in non-guaranteed money. If Adams continues to be sidelined, he could very well be on the way out of Seattle following the 2023 season.