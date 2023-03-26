Seahawks Could Trade for Speedy $7 Million Playmaker: Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks are considered the “best” fit for a talented — but often injured — playmaker.

As written by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, the Seahawks are a potential destination for one of the NFL’s “top” trade candidates in Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler. In fact, Monson goes so far as to say the Seahawks are the “best” destination for the 23-year-old receiver.

Monson details why Hamler is such an intriguing trade candidate despite posting just 42 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns through three seasons.

“Hamler is a prototypical vertical slot receiver — a player who can threaten deep at any time with a free release off the line,” writes Monson. “He may not be the most well-rounded receiver, but there are several teams in the league crying out for either the injection of speed, the threat deep downfield, or a slot option. His average depth of target was 24.9 yards downfield last season, and he had a career-low in yards per route run (1.06), as he was aligned out wide more often.”

K.J. Hamler Could Be Sidelined Until September

It’s worth noting that this article was published just prior to the announcement that Hamler would miss four-to-six months due to a torn pectoral muscle he suffered while working out on his own. Hamler’s latest injury means that he will be sidelined until training camp at the very least. In an absolute worst case scenario, Hamler could be out until after the season begins through late September.

Prior to the injury, Hamler was already on the Broncos’ roster bubble. The former second-round draft pick showed some potential during his rookie season, catching 30 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns. However, he has failed to stay healthy since then. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2021 season, which caused him to miss the remainder of the year.

During the 2022 season, Hamler was an afterthought in the Broncos’ rotation of receivers, catching just seven passes for 165 yards and zero touchdown in seven games prior to suffering a hamstring injury towards the end of the season. Despite his lack of production, the Broncos actually gave Hamler meaningful snaps — he appeared in 48% of the offensive snaps during his appearances — and he still failed to make an impact.

Seahawks Have Desperate Need for No. 3 Receiver

However, a change of scenery could be what Hamler needs to revive his career. There’s little doubt he’s a deep-field threat due to his speed — he said he was clocked in at a 4.27 in the 40-yard-dash before he entered the draft — and he could be acquired for literally nothing considering the Sean Payton regime has zero attachment to Hamler.

While the Seahawks’ top two receivers — DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett — are arguably the best duo in the league, Seattle has zero depth beyond their top two receivers. After moving on from previous No. 3 receiver Freddie Swann prior to the 2022 season, Seattle turned to veteran journeyman Marquise Goodwin to fill the role. Goodwin had an OK season — he posted 27 catches for 337 yards and four touchdowns — but he has since signed with the Cleveland Browns.

In fact, the Seahawks’ other receivers — Dareke Young, Cade Johnson, Easop Winston Jr. and Connor Wedington — combined for just five receptions and 50 receiving yards last season.

There’s no question the Seahawks are in desperate need of a No. 3 receiver. While Hamler may be recovering from another, there’s little doubt he has potential. When one considers that Seattle would only have to give up a low draft pick — a seventh-round pick would likely be enough — and the fact that Hamler is entering the last year of his rookie deal that pays him just $2.3 million, the Seahawks may want to take a chance on the speedy playmaker.