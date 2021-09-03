Former Ravens CB Headlines Seahawks Waiver Claims

The Seattle Seahawks have added potential contributors to the offense and defense by placing two waiver claims. The team added center Dakoda Shepley, who spent the preseason with the San Francisco 49ers, and cornerback Nigel Warrior, who competed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Warrior, the son of former Pro-Bowl cornerback Dale Carter, began his NFL career with the Ravens in 2020 after going undrafted out of Tennessee. He spent his college career at safety, posting 239 tackles and five interceptions in 49 career games. However, he transitioned to cornerback once he donned the purple and black.

Warrior spent 2020 on the Ravens’ practice squad before competing for a spot once again in 2021. Now he will suit up and compete for snaps alongside newcomer Sidney Jones, DJ Reed, Tre Flowers, and Ahkello Witherspoon. The secondary remains a question mark until the Seahawks reveal which players will line up on the left and right sides.

Shepley Continues to Compete in the NFC West

Seahawks center Dakoda Shepley, claimed off waivers Wednesday, had a minor role in the 2018 film Deadpool 2. Here he was explaining how that came about: pic.twitter.com/bwP8LS4J04 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 2, 2021

A native of Ontario, Shepley spent his college career at the University of British Columbia before joining the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent training camp and the preseason with the team before heading to the Canadian Football League and joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Shepley spent 2019 in the CFL and started 14 games. He returned to the NFL and joined the San Francisco 49ers for the summer. Shepley did not make the final roster but spent the majority of the season on the practice squad before heading to the active roster for two games.

“Really, really liked him at center. We were surprised that he was available as we watched him,” head coach Pete Carroll told reporters, per “Seahawks Maven.” “Our guys did a really good preseason evaluation of him and then, as it came down to last night, it was really one of our favorite guys. And shoot if he didn’t show up for us. So we were very fortunate to get him.”

The Seahawks currently have two centers in Ethan Pocic and Kyle Fuller competing for the starting job. Fuller has the lead on the job, but Shepley will step in and compete for snaps during practice.

The Seahawks Had to Make Room on the Roster

With the deadline to reach the 53-man roster passing on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Seahawks had to make some roster moves to clear up space for the new additions. The team waived guard Phil Haynes and backup quarterback Sean Mannion.

Haynes landed with the Seahawks as a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He only appeared in two regular-season games, but he also appeared in the NFC Divisional game against the Green Bay Packers during his rookie season. Haynes cleared waivers on Thursday, Sept. 2, opening up the opportunity for him to land on the practice squad.

Mannion, on the other hand, spent the preseason competing with Alex McGough and Geno Smith for the backup spot behind Russell Wilson. Once the Seahawks waived him, Mannion landed back with the Minnesota Vikings after previously spending 2019 and 2020 as a backup behind Kirk Cousins.

