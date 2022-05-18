Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy Shares Thoughts on Seahawks 2022 Draft Class

Fans are optimistic after the Seattle Seahawks brought in talent on both sides of the ball during the 2022 NFL Draft. Former Seahawks scout and Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy gave his own thoughts about the draft class heading into OTAs.

Nagy made an appearance on Seattle Sports 710AM to share this thoughts on Seattle’s 2022 draft class, and he had some very positive things to say. He even took to twitter after the radio interview, calling the draft class general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll’s “best draft in a decade”.

This was John Schneider & Pete Carroll’s best draft in a decade. Here’s what Hawks fans can expect from ‘22 class: ☕️ OLB Boye Mafe- Freakish tester has tools to develop into double-digit sack producer over time. Immediate factor in sub-downs rush packages. https://t.co/y2BwNXgKpm — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 17, 2022

Six of the players drafted by the Seahawks were Senior Bowl participants, most notably Minnesota edge rusher Boye Mafe and Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas.

Jim Nagy Raves About Boye Mafe

Mafe helped himself more than just about any draft prospect this year with a terrific pre-draft process. After playing primarily as a pass-rush specialist on third downs with the Golden Gophers, Mafe showed the potential to be an NFL-caliber pass rusher at the Senior Bowl.

“He’s just got so much upside and he got better and better over the course of the year,” Nagy told Seattle Sports. “And his best football is far in front of him, too. He’s one of those guys to me that’s just scratching the surface. He had a nice week down here and beat a lot of good tackles in practice and had two sacks in the game.”

At 6’4″ and 261 pounds, Mafe turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 40-yard dash time of 4.53 seconds and a 38-inch vertical jump. The athleticism stands out in a big way, but the average college production with 15 career sacks over four years is why he might have stayed out of the first round.

Fortunately, Mafe doesn’t need to contribute right away. The Seahawks have other players looking to have breakout years, including the third-year pass rusher Darrell Taylor.

Nagy Also Thinks Abraham Lucas Can Start Week 1

The Seahawks took a pair of offensive tackles in this draft, taking Charles Cross out of Mississippi State with the ninth overall pick before taking Lucas in the third round. While Cross is expected to be an immediate starter as a top-ten pick, Lucas could also become a Week 1 starter.

“He made it look easy out there. Abraham Lucas was rarely stressed on tape. It was pretty easy for him,” Nagy explained to Seattle Sports. “He’s good in pass protection. He had a good week down here. I think you could really come out of training camp this year and have two rookies as your starting tackles, which is an awesome place to be.”

Lucas primarily played right tackle for the Cougars, which fits great with Cross, who is expected to play on the left side of the offensive line. He possesses impressive awareness to handle twists and stunts, and moves well when getting out of his pass sets to quickly cover ground.

With Cross and Lucas potentially starting on the offensive line, fellow rookie and electric running back Kenneth Walker III could be in line for a productive first NFL season.