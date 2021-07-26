Seahawks Sign Ex-Rival Receiver, Release Corner: Report

The Seattle Seahawks made two roster moves heading into the start of training camp including signing former Cardinals wide receiver Darece Roberson, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, the Seahawks released cornerback Saivion Smith to open up a spot to add Roberson.

“The Seahawks are signing WR Darece Roberson, a source tells me (@TomPelissero first reported),” Henderson tweeted. “He went undrafted in 2020 out of Division II Wayne State University, whose website lists him at 5-10/170. Roberson was with the Cardinals earlier this offseason. The Seahawks will have to make a corresponding move to fit Roberson onto their 90-man roster. As it stands now, they have 12 other wide receivers. The Seahawks are releasing cornerback Saivion Smith, a source tells me. So there’s the corresponding roster move.”

Arizona previously signed Roberson earlier this offseason as an undrafted rookie. The speedy receiver notched 34 receptions for 706 yards and nine touchdowns at Wayne State in 2019. Roberson also added seven rushes for 118 yards. Roberson participated in Florida Atlantic’s pro day recording a blazing 4.35-second 40 yard dash.





Darece Roberson Highlights! Welcome To SEATTLE!!

Lockett on Playing With Metcalf: ‘We Learned How to Feed off One Another’

Roberson faces an uphill battle to make the Seahawks roster with a deep group of receivers including DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and D’Wayne Eskridge. During an interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Tyler Lockett explained that the receivers, “feed off one another.”

“I think the biggest thing just about me and D.K. is we learned how to feed off one another,” Lockett noted. “Being able to have another player on the other side who’s phenomenal, who’s dominant. It’s exciting for me to be able to watch him. I see him every single day in practice, and so when we go out there in the games, we know that teams got to be able to figure out what they’re going to do. And so, we learned how to take what teams give us. We learned how to encourage one another, and we learned how to be each other’s cheerleader. You never know what type of game it’s going to be for one of us. So, we go out there, and we got each other’s backs. We encourage one another like I said, and that’s what makes this bond so special.”