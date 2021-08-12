Seahawks Linked to Ex-SEC Quarterback, Sign Former All-ACC LB: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have had a busy week of roster moves as the team nears their first preseason game against the Raiders on August 14th. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the Seahawks hosted five players for an August 9th workout: Quinten Dormady, Dominique Martin, Lukayus McNeil, Anthony Ratliff-Williams and Carson Williams.

The Seahawks later signed McNeil and Ratliff-Williams to new contracts. McNeil is an ex-Cowboys offensive lineman, while Ratliff-Williams is a former North Carolina standout receiver who had stints with the Raiders and Titans.

Seattle also announced two more additional roster moves including the surprising release of pass rusher Aldon Smith. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported Smith was released after “failing to sustain their trust.”

“NFL source confirms to @thenewstribune Seahawks are expected to release ex-All-Pro Aldon Smith, perhaps as soon as today, for failing to sustain their trust and the conditions for signing him this spring,” Bell tweeted. “This isn’t a football story. It’s a life story.”

Smith’s release opened up a roster spot for the Seahawks to add former Syracuse standout linebacker Lakiem Williams. The defender is a local product from Spanaway Lake High School located 45 miles south of Seattle.

Dormady Played QB at Tennessee & Central Michigan

Dormady is one of the more intriguing players the Seahawks have been linked to during training camp. The quarterback played his first three seasons at Tennessee followed by brief stints at Houston and Central Michigan. Dormady threw for 2,312 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 64.6% of his passes during his final college season at Central Michigan in 2019.

The former Chippewas quarterback is a big prospect at 6’5″ and 219 pounds. Dormady took part in former Vols receiver Josh Palmer’s pro day back in March. So far, the Seahawks have not signed Dormady, but it is worth noting the team is still showing an interest in quarterbacks.

The Seahawks signed former Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion on August 1st after an impressive workout with the team. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated Geno Smith would still be the team’s backup, but Mannion brings some familiarity with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s system from their time together with the Rams.

“His background with Shane, that he was with them is obvious,” Carroll noted, per Pro Football Talk. “He’s really smart. Really smart. [Quarterbacks coach] Austin [Davis] would tell you he’s been here a day and he’s already running the offense. He can already call the stuff. I don’t know how a guy can do that. Honestly, I don’t even know how I can do that. Because the terminology isn’t all the same. Conceptually, it’s the same, which he just eats up. So we’ll see what happens. Just liked him enough and then with that background I think he’s [an] interesting guy for us to bring to camp.”

Williams Was Named to the All-ACC Third Team at Syracuse

Williams started 12 games at middle linebacker for Syracuse during his senior season in 2019 notching 110 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. The linebacker’s performance earned him All-ACC third team honors. During a 2019 interview with CuseNation.com, Williams discussed his approach to the game.

“I have definitely turned into a technician on the field and in the classroom,” Williams explained. “I just want to be the man on the field that knows everything that’s going to happen, help get everybody right. That’s pretty much my plan for this year; to make sure everybody’s right and have a good year.”