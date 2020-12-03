Seahawks Add Ex-Washington Wide Receiver & Defensive Line Help

The Seattle Seahawks made two new additions to their roster by signing wide receiver Darvin Kidsy and defensive tackle Myles Adams. Both players will start out on the practice squad as spots recently opened up with several players being placed on injured reserve in Week 12.

Kidsy is a 6’0″ and 180-pound wideout who played two seasons for the Washington Football Team and appeared in three games in 2019. The move may indicate the Seahawks opted not to re-sign Gary Jennings who the team recently brought in for a workout. Seattle is not particularly thin at receiver but as time continues to pass, it appears less likely that the NFL will reinstate Josh Gordon this season. Kidsy started his college career at North Texas before transferring to Texas Southern.

The receiver notched 37 receptions for 512 yards and three touchdowns at Texas Southern in 2017. Kidsy also has experience in the return game giving him special teams versatility. Adams is a 6’4″ and 238-pound defensive lineman who spent four seasons at Rice.

Here is a look at some of Kidsy’s college highlights.

The Seahawks Have a COVID-19 Contingency Plan at QB

As a result of the Broncos’ recent quarterback depth issues, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed the team has tweaked their plans to ensure they will always be able to have someone under center. Carroll noted that Danny Etling will remain separate from the other quarterbacks just in case anything were to happen to Russell Wilson and Geno Smith.

“We have been in the conversation of this for a long time and we actually kicked into a new gear just by the — I hate to say we had to wait to see something bad happen — but we have stepped forward in terms of taking care of Danny,” Carroll said, per Pro Football Talk. “So to make sure that he is apart from the other QB’s so if we had, heaven forbid, some kind of a circumstance, he would not be considered connected to those guys. So in essence he is separated from the QB’s for now. And he has done a fantastic job to this point where we trust that he can go to all the meetings, all the, virtually, stay with us, he’ll work out and all that kind of stuff, apart from those guys and we’ll keep him available. So that is our guy.”

The Seahawks practice squad roster may seem insignificant, but it has been an integral part of the team’s ability to get through the season. We have seen players like D.J. Reed and Damon “Snacks” Harrison be elevated from the practice squad to play key roles in the Seahawks’ rotation.

Here is a look at the updated Seahawks practice squad roster, per NFLTradeRumors.co.

Seahawks Practice Squad Roster 2020

POSITION PLAYER T Tommy Champion QB Danny Etling WR Aaron Fuller CB Gavin Heslop DT Cedrick Lattimore TE Tyler Mabry DB Jayson Stanley (COVID-19) TE Stephen Sullivan (IR) WR Cody Thompson T Chad Wheeler WR John Ursua LB Ray-Ray Armstrong RB Alex Collins LB Mychal Kendricks RB Bo Scarbrough (IR) DB DeMarkus Acy C Brad Lundblade DT Myles Adams WR Darvin Kidsy

