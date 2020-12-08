Former Seahawks Fan-Favorite & Super Bowl Champion Retires

Former Seattle Seahawks kicker Stephen Hauschka is retiring from the NFL as the fan-favorite announced the news on Instagram. Hauschka posted a lengthy message detailing his decision and included a thank you message to Seahawks fans.

“I started kicking a soccer ball at 3, switched to footballs at 19 and now at 35 I’m making the decision to hang up the cleats,” Hauschka explained. “It’s been an amazing journey playing professional football the last 12+ years and when I reflect I feel grateful for all of it, the highs and the lows. …To the fans, the 12s and bills mafia, two of the best, I always felt your unwavering passion for your team and city. The energy and excitement you brought to game day was what made football fun and exciting. The tension, the drama, knowing everyone was watching and that the kick was important.”

Here is a look at Hauschka’s full goodbye message the kicker posted on Instagram.

Hauschka Was Part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl Run

Hauschka played for the Seahawks from 2011 to 2016 including the team’s Super Bowl run during the 2013 season. The kicker made a remarkable 33 of his 35 field goal attempts during the Seahawks’ championship run which was also the best statistical season of his career.

After leaving the Seahawks, Hauschka played three seasons for the Bills. Hauschka played in one game this season for the Jaguars before calling it quits. The kicker began his NFL career with the Ravens in 2008 and this marked his 13th NFL season prior to his retirement. Hauschka’s lone tweet of his career was a message the kicker sent to Seahawks fans on December 10, 2014.

“My first and (probably) last tweet. Thanks for the support 12th Man. Go Hawks!” Hauschka tweeted.

Wilson Gave Hauschka a Twitter Shout-Out

As news broke of Hauschka’s retirement, Russell Wilson took to Twitter to show his former teammate some love. Wilson congratulated Hauschka on an “amazing career” and wished him well in his post-football life.

“Congrats @StephenHauschka on an amazing career!” Wilson noted on Twitter. “I remember the first day we met at @NCState all the way to Winning a Super Bowl! Your best days of life are ahead!”

Hauschka Was Affectionally Known as ‘Hausch Money’

Pete Carroll and Hauschka’s former Seahawks teammates often referred to the kicker at “Hausch Money,” a nod to his ability to hit clutch kicks. Carroll praised Hauschka during the team’s Super Bowl run as the kicker connected on all eight of his playoff kicks during the title season.

“He’s had just an incredible season, and he’s been so consistent,” Carroll said, per The Seattle Times. “Under those conditions? Look what happened on their side of the ball (New Orleans’ Shayne Graham missed both of his attempts). It was a great performance.”

The Seahawks opted to move in a different direction after an inconsistent 2016 season as the team cycled through kickers starting in 2017. Hauschka will be remembered as one of the best Seahawks kickers in franchise history.

