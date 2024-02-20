Seahawks Could Strike Quarterback Trade With Vikings: Analyst

Geno Smith is officially on the Seattle Seahawks roster for 2024, but the two-time Pro Bowler is still being mentioned in trade rumors. The Seahawks opted not to release Smith as the February 16, 2024 deadline passed before the quarterback’s guaranteed money kicks in for next season.

Seattle now has about one month to consider potential trades for Smith before March 18 when more money begins to kick-in on the quarterback’s deal. Ian Haritz, formerly of Pro Football Focus and Action Network, detailed potential trade partners for Smith in NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life newsletter.

The NFL analyst believes the Seahawks are still the best fit, but cites ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s report that the team could consider trade pitches. Haritz labeled a number of possible landing spots for Smith, including the Minnesota Vikings. The franchise faces uncertainty at quarterback with current QB1 Kirk Cousins hitting free agency in March.

“The best fit for Smith is probably still in Seattle alongside his talented pass-catchers and in a new scheme that looks poised to air the ball out,” Haritz wrote in February 16 newsletter story titled, “Geno Watch And NFC East Team Needs.”

“… The Titans, Giants and Broncos (depending on the still-developing Russell Wilson situation) could also feasibly be in the mix. New jobs also have the potential to open up in Tampa Bay and Minnesota, depending on what Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield do in free agency.”

Seahawks Rumors: Geno Smith’s Trade Value Remains a Mystery

Smith’s trade value would be an interesting case study. The quarterback has made back-to-back Pro Bowls, but his statistics (along with Seahawks’ playoff chances) dropped off last season.

If Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ trade value is being rumored to be a day-two pick, could Smith command something similar? Smith’s $31 million cap hit for 2024 is not exactly bargain shopping, but it is lower than the top NFL quarterbacks. With the price of quarterbacks rising around the league, Smith could have some trade appeal if Seattle opts to hit the reset button.

What appears more likely is Seattle retains Smith for 2024 in the first season under head coach Mike Macdonald and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Seahawks could still draft a quarterback in the first three rounds, but the rookie is more likely to sit behind Smith rather than start next season.

Vikings Rumors: Geno Smith Labeled as a Possible Kirk Cousins Replacement

Why would the Vikings be interested in Smith if the team opts to move on from Cousins? Minnesota could turn over the offense to a rookie. Yet, he top three quarterbacks are expected to be off the board by the time the Vikings are on the clock with the No. 11 pick.

Minnesota could utilize Smith as a bridge quarterback and still select a developmental signal-caller in the middle rounds. If Smith does have a trade market, the Vikings may not make the most sense as the franchise’s preference is likely to turn to a rookie if they move on from Cousins.

At the same time, the Vikings have a roster built to win now with star receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Smith has proven more than capable of being a starting NFL quarterback, even if questions remain about his upside.